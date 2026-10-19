A Reform UK-er dismissed racists within his party as ‘a few bad apples’ and was brutally owned in magnificent fashion
The fallout from that brilliant and absolutely horrifying ITV investigation into evidence of racism, Islamophobia and extremism within Reform UK shows no sign of ending, and thank goodness for that.
Over on the BBC’s Politics Live programme, Reform UK councillor George Finch did his best to shake it off, suggesting the people identified in the ITV programme were a ‘few bad apples’ who had already been thrown out and did not suggest that racism, Islamophobia and extremism were actually endemic in Nigel Farage’s party.
Except fellow panellist, Ade Adeyemo, the Lib Dem group leader on Solihull Council, had something to say about that, and he said it magnificently, two minutes and a bit very well spent.
Bravo, councillor (no, not you George Finch).
And these people appreciated it as much as we did.
Source @OWS1892