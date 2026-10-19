A Reform UK-er dismissed racists within his party as ‘a few bad apples’ and was brutally owned in magnificent fashion

Politics ITV Reform UK

The fallout from that brilliant and absolutely horrifying ITV investigation into evidence of racism, Islamophobia and extremism within Reform UK shows no sign of ending, and thank goodness for that.

Over on the BBC’s Politics Live programme, Reform UK councillor George Finch did his best to shake it off, suggesting the people identified in the ITV programme were a ‘few bad apples’ who had already been thrown out and did not suggest that racism, Islamophobia and extremism were actually endemic in Nigel Farage’s party.

Except fellow panellist, Ade Adeyemo, the Lib Dem group leader on Solihull Council, had something to say about that, and he said it magnificently, two minutes and a bit very well spent.

Bravo, councillor (no, not you George Finch).

And these people appreciated it as much as we did.

1. "The whole orchard is rotten" – nothing else sum up Reform like that phrase. — †̥BłG̥BΓΛƆƘ†̥🏁🏋🏾‍♂👊🏾💪 (@DBigblack) October 18, 2026

2. A proper politician versus the cosplay schoolboy https://t.co/UB2836bB1i — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 18, 2026

3. George Finch is so far out of his depth he’s safe from certain species of fish. — Vinny Vega (@VincentVegaLa) October 18, 2026

4. Wow – excellent work from the Solihull councillor. — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) October 18, 2026

5. They are all so underprepared that they don't expect those they challenging to know this kind of information to be able to clearly answer — Never Vote Reform or Restore (@DbAshby) October 18, 2026

6. “The fish rots from the head” . Well done to the Solihull councillor! — Lettie (@Lettie44) October 18, 2026

7. Love the way he says this isn't whataboutery and then says What about — Mikey (@Mikey1284461) October 18, 2026

8. He's an oily dim witted little fuck, that lad. — mable agwitch (@fredtheimpaler) October 18, 2026

9. "Hello darkness, my old friend", says George's face. — Nomen Dubium (@EJPointer) October 18, 2026

10. Good to see @a_adeyemo absolutely wiping the floor with George Finch. Proud to see a local and dedicated Liberal Democrat councillor put this larping politician muppet in his place. https://t.co/rXiUSn5Tu3 — Thomas Figgins 🔶🇬🇧 (@FigPolitics) October 18, 2026

11. It’s hilarious seeing them pretend none of this stuff was ever uttered before it was caught on camera 😂😂 — Counter Press 37_LFC (@Counterpress37) October 18, 2026

Source @OWS1892