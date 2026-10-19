‘What is the worst thing a guest has ever done in your home?’ – 21 absolute visitors from hell

Life r/AskReddit

In theory, having people over to your house, perhaps for dinner or for the weekend, is a pleasant and sociable thing to do.

But, sometimes, the reality is horrifyingly different.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Old-Enthusiasm-4943 posed this question…

‘What is the worst thing a guest has ever done in your home?’

And the replies will have you shutting the curtains, bolting the door and becoming a hermit. Check out these stories of visitors from hell…

1. ‘My “best” friend came over to bring me dinner. I had just had a baby. Her bringing me dinner consisted of her bringing her whole family and cooking spaghetti at my house, getting red sauce splattered everywhere. Boiling over the noodles. ‘Letting her two kids destroy every single room of my house. The play room furniture was even flipped over and you couldn’t see the floor. They ate and then left. ‘After they left, I sat in my bathroom holding my baby and sobbed. I couldn’t even bear to look at the entirety of the tornado that hit my house.’

–NoNothing6966

2. ‘She clogged the toilet. But instead of asking for a plunger or telling us about it, she scooped out the visible faeces and hid it in the cabinet below the sink. Couldn’t believe it.’

–do-not-want

3. ‘Why are people like this? I had someone clog the toilet and then they put a bunch of stuff in my bathroom ON TOP OF THE POOP in the water. The items included lots of toilet paper, an entire razor, and bandaids.’

–eggrollins

4. ‘She was eating peanuts at my kitchen table, just letting the shells pile up in front of her. Then she took her arm and brushed them right into the floor like we were at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.’

–MushroomWhisperer

5. ‘Wouldn’t leave and the wife expected to be served the whole time. My ex-husbands friend and family. ‘They evacuated from a hurricane to our house 10 hours away with their two kids, cat, dog and lizard. After a few days the hurricane warning lifted, and turned out it never really hit where they lived. After a week they were still there. The kids wrecked the house, literally ripping stuff off the walls, the wife wouldn’t get off the couch and treated her husband like a slave. ‘She drank a gallon of milk a day and of course they all had to eat. We paid for it all and cooked. She was a know it all as well. The cat was in heat and the lizard escaped. I was being driven INSANE. I told my ex he had to tell them it was time to leave. He wouldn’t. ‘I awkwardly told them it was time to go. The wife got mad and yelled that her husband has taken two weeks vacation. I said what!? You didn’t tell us that!’

–Merlinnium_1188

6. ‘Guests visited from overseas, went home, and took my good towels with them. Not a word.’

–Sanam2456

7. ‘Was living with my best friend when her parents came to visit from out of town. My sweet old man cat comes walking out, just heading towards his water dish for a little sip, and her dad KICKS my cat for “getting in his path”. Hadn’t even been there two hours. Told them to get the fuck out.’

–All_The_Courage

8. ‘A woman kicked our puppy dachshund clear across the room because he walked up to greet her kid who had come over to play with our daughter. There was absolutely no threat, it was a puppy dachshund, tail wagging, just coming over to greet the new people. ‘I never saw my wife move so fast as she full on palmed the woman by the face like a basketball and dragged her out the house and threw her bodily off our property. ‘I still had to see this person everyday when I dropped the kids off at school but she never spoke a word to me again, full on pretended like I didn’t exist, wouldn’t even make eye contact. A few weeks later they transferred their kid to a different school.’

–SookHe

9. ‘Please don’t open the windows in your bedroom as the cats will escape. He left the window open. Left the door open in the bedroom. Both cats left, one came back.’

–tbagsmc

10. ‘Got drunk and peed on my couch.’

–Green_Sun_6941

11. ‘Smoked in our bathroom after we explicitly asked her to only smoke outside because smoke is a trigger for multiple people’s asthma. That was rude as fuck imo.’

–quietstorms09