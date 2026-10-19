‘What is the worst thing a guest has ever done in your home?’ – 21 absolute visitors from hell
In theory, having people over to your house, perhaps for dinner or for the weekend, is a pleasant and sociable thing to do.
But, sometimes, the reality is horrifyingly different.
Over on the AskReddit page, user Old-Enthusiasm-4943 posed this question…
‘What is the worst thing a guest has ever done in your home?’
And the replies will have you shutting the curtains, bolting the door and becoming a hermit. Check out these stories of visitors from hell…