People loved this dictionary account’s response to a troll who took issue with their god-given goodbye and there was no coming back

Twitter dictionary words

The illustrious Merriam-Webster Dictionary is the US equivalent of our very own Oxford English Dictionary. It’s the definitive, comprehensive standard for American English and as such its authority really should be respected on all matters etymological.

So when they shared this interesting nugget of information on their Twitter account, you would be wise to accept it as the truth.

‘Goodbye’ is an alteration of “God be with you.” — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 15, 2026

Fascinating. And yet, one Twitter user just wasn’t having it.

Merriam-Webster proved in their reply that sometimes one word is enough.

Brilliant. They spoke for everyone.

1. Incredible new reaction image pic.twitter.com/5CgY1nRxaU — Ben (@SpyroFlame) October 16, 2026

2. Never a good sign when the dictionary can’t understand you. — alice, maybe (@NotMaryAnnObv) October 16, 2026

3. 2026: People argue with the dictionary. — Dr Mantis MD (@Ashtray_Autism) October 16, 2026

4. Imagine getting fucking dragged by the dictionary😬😬😬 — JB (@superSTM00) October 16, 2026

6. This is the funniest reply I have ever read on this platform. — Millennial Grump (@mapleblooded) October 16, 2026

7. Sweet baby Jesus, whomever posts on this account, I feel for you. Is your sanity tested this regularly? — Pawkeshup (@Pawkeshup) October 16, 2026

8. It’s not often you can set an idiot on fire with one word. — Quatre Raberba Winner (@Quatre_winner) October 16, 2026