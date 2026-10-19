People loved this dictionary account’s response to a troll who took issue with their god-given goodbye and there was no coming back
The illustrious Merriam-Webster Dictionary is the US equivalent of our very own Oxford English Dictionary. It’s the definitive, comprehensive standard for American English and as such its authority really should be respected on all matters etymological.
So when they shared this interesting nugget of information on their Twitter account, you would be wise to accept it as the truth.
‘Goodbye’ is an alteration of “God be with you.”
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 15, 2026
Fascinating. And yet, one Twitter user just wasn’t having it.
Merriam-Webster proved in their reply that sometimes one word is enough.
Brilliant. They spoke for everyone.