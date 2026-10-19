A Maga furiously accused Brits of trying to sidestep America’s First Amendment and was schooled all the way back to the Magna Carta

US

It all started – and here’s a phrase you don’t often read on these pages – this report by media regulator Ofcom on tackling ‘illegal hate and terror content’.

X has submitted its first quarterly report on its commitments to tackle illegal hate and terror content. This appears to show improvements in time taken to review reports, but concerns remain on its response to taking down illegal content. https://t.co/ELAOmSs28J — Ofcom (@Ofcom) October 14, 2026

Sounds eminently sensible, we’re sure you will agree.

Except there’s nothing more guaranteed to get a Maga’s back up than tackling online hate and terror.

Specifically this particular Maga – Ohio Republican congressman Mike Rulli who wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all. Because – rights!

Here is the UK openly boasting on X that it can ignore Americans’ First Amendment rights and enforce British censorship on U.S. soil. The GRANITE Act will put a permanent end to this. Foreign censors do not get to rewrite the Constitution. — Rep. Mike Rulli (@RepMichaelRulli) October 14, 2026

And fortunately for everyone involved Ofcom has no truck with online ridicule, because that’s exactly what came Congressman Rulli’s way. A whole giant bucket of the stuff.

1. Hate to break it to you, so I’ll do this softly but……….

Your constitution does not apply to anyone outside of the USA. I know this seems to be a hard concept to grasp though. https://t.co/ITcypo3At1 — Jonny G 🇺🇦 (@dontforgetchaos) October 15, 2026

2. ameriKKKans suffer from such a bad case of main character syndrome that they think their constitution applies in OTHER COUNTRIES LMAOOO https://t.co/4NeaAfOTxr — ♡ mari/cohe ♡ (@noinconsistency) October 16, 2026

3. The US Constitution doesn’t apply to the UK…. https://t.co/FWpENjqSbo — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) October 16, 2026

4. Cat check: The United States constitution doesn't apply to the United Kingdom — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 15, 2026

5. The American constitution does not apply in the UK. American businesses which operate in the UK must follow British laws. https://t.co/K4XouEpF7e — AJ Punk 🇨🇦 (@SilentSnow89) October 15, 2026

6. Yes we can your Constitution is meaningless outside of America🤷 — 🐾 Sammy White🐾🦔🦇🐝 (@sammysangel) October 15, 2026