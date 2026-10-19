A Maga furiously accused Brits of trying to sidestep America’s First Amendment and was schooled all the way back to the Magna Carta
It all started – and here’s a phrase you don’t often read on these pages – this report by media regulator Ofcom on tackling ‘illegal hate and terror content’.
X has submitted its first quarterly report on its commitments to tackle illegal hate and terror content.
This appears to show improvements in time taken to review reports, but concerns remain on its response to taking down illegal content. https://t.co/ELAOmSs28J
— Ofcom (@Ofcom) October 14, 2026
Sounds eminently sensible, we’re sure you will agree.
Except there’s nothing more guaranteed to get a Maga’s back up than tackling online hate and terror.
Specifically this particular Maga – Ohio Republican congressman Mike Rulli who wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all. Because – rights!
Here is the UK openly boasting on X that it can ignore Americans’ First Amendment rights and enforce British censorship on U.S. soil.
The GRANITE Act will put a permanent end to this. Foreign censors do not get to rewrite the Constitution.
— Rep. Mike Rulli (@RepMichaelRulli) October 14, 2026
And fortunately for everyone involved Ofcom has no truck with online ridicule, because that’s exactly what came Congressman Rulli’s way. A whole giant bucket of the stuff.