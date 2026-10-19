US

A Maga furiously accused Brits of trying to sidestep America’s First Amendment and was schooled all the way back to the Magna Carta

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2026

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It all started – and here’s a phrase you don’t often read on these pages – this report by media regulator Ofcom on tackling ‘illegal hate and terror content’.

Sounds eminently sensible, we’re sure you will agree.

Except there’s nothing more guaranteed to get a Maga’s back up than tackling online hate and terror.

Specifically this particular Maga – Ohio Republican congressman Mike Rulli who wasn’t happy, he really wasn’t happy at all. Because – rights!

And fortunately for everyone involved Ofcom has no truck with online ridicule, because that’s exactly what came Congressman Rulli’s way. A whole giant bucket of the stuff.

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