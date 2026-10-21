The government asked people what they’d do with their extra hour this weekend and the replies were so miserable we’ve never felt more proud to be British
The clocks go back this weekend – spring forward, fall back and all that – so we all get an extra hour in bed. Or at work, if you’re doing the nightshift, obviously.
We know this because the UK government’s official Twitter account, @GOVUK, just told us.
The clocks go back by one hour on 25 October at 2am, which means you’ll gain an hour ⏰
What will you do with the extra time? Let us know below 👇
— GOV.UK (@GOVUK) October 20, 2026
And we’re not entirely sure what they were expecting but the replies were miserable – so unutterably miserable – that we’ve never felt more proud to be British.