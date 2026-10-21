Twitter Andy burnham Brits

The government asked people what they’d do with their extra hour this weekend and the replies were so miserable we’ve never felt more proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2026

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The clocks go back this weekend – spring forward, fall back and all that – so we all get an extra hour in bed. Or at work, if you’re doing the nightshift, obviously.

We know this because the UK government’s official Twitter account, @GOVUK, just told us.

And we’re not entirely sure what they were expecting but the replies were miserable – so unutterably miserable – that we’ve never felt more proud to be British.

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