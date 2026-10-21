The government asked people what they’d do with their extra hour this weekend and the replies were so miserable we’ve never felt more proud to be British

Twitter Andy burnham Brits

The clocks go back this weekend – spring forward, fall back and all that – so we all get an extra hour in bed. Or at work, if you’re doing the nightshift, obviously.

We know this because the UK government’s official Twitter account, @GOVUK, just told us.

The clocks go back by one hour on 25 October at 2am, which means you’ll gain an hour ⏰ What will you do with the extra time? Let us know below 👇 — GOV.UK (@GOVUK) October 20, 2026

And we’re not entirely sure what they were expecting but the replies were miserable – so unutterably miserable – that we’ve never felt more proud to be British.

1. Get taxed on it knowing you lot — ps (@psus24) October 20, 2026

2. You have set the UK back 40 years so an hour won't hurt anybody — Andrew Mardon (@andymardon) October 20, 2026

3. Great – an extra hour of you useless cunts. — The Jackal… (@ToonDazza) October 20, 2026

4. Spend a little longer despising you. — Keith 🇬🇧 (@LonsdaleKeith) October 20, 2026

5. Why are you thinking of putting a tax on it? — Christopher Lupine (@LupineLives) October 20, 2026

6. Gain an hour? You nicked it off us back in March, you cheeky bastards. Now you're handing it back in October like you've done us a favour That's like someone stealing your wallet, returning it six months later and expecting a fucking thank-you card — 𝗘𝗟 (@MasterNumber) October 20, 2026

7. It’s a shame the clocks didn’t go back to a time the UK was actually a nice place to live. Where taxes wasn’t through the roof. — A_W 🇬🇧 (@A_w8170) October 20, 2026