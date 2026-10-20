Politics donald trump school

Trump invented a made-up word and a made-up medical procedure in the same sentence, and the internet can’t decide which to fact-check first

Saul Hutson. Updated October 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Another mid-term campaign stop for the President of the United States of America, another insane conspiracy theory that sounds like it came from a 4chan message board in 2011.

Donald Trump made a visit to Dalton, Georgia to drum up support for senate, congressional, and gubernatorial races in the state. As is his custom, he didn’t so much address the issues as he rambled on incoherently for 45 minutes to pockets of uninspired applause and stunned silence.

One moment in particular stood out, as Trump decided to speak about the public school system in America.

Not exactly hitting on the most pressing issues facing the nation.

The stunning lack of responsibility to float this idea out into the public is pure Trump.

The crowd’s boo’ing as if this is an actual thing is pure Maga.

The anger on social media that this is our reality is pure Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2