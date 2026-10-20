Trump invented a made-up word and a made-up medical procedure in the same sentence, and the internet can’t decide which to fact-check first

Politics donald trump school

Another mid-term campaign stop for the President of the United States of America, another insane conspiracy theory that sounds like it came from a 4chan message board in 2011.

Donald Trump made a visit to Dalton, Georgia to drum up support for senate, congressional, and gubernatorial races in the state. As is his custom, he didn’t so much address the issues as he rambled on incoherently for 45 minutes to pockets of uninspired applause and stunned silence.

One moment in particular stood out, as Trump decided to speak about the public school system in America.

Trump: “The absolute mutilization of your children, where your son Timmy comes up five days later as Sarah, and you don’t even know about it. Nobody can believe that’s this country.” https://t.co/NQOz8m5Ws4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

Not exactly hitting on the most pressing issues facing the nation.

The stunning lack of responsibility to float this idea out into the public is pure Trump.

The crowd’s boo’ing as if this is an actual thing is pure Maga.

The anger on social media that this is our reality is pure Twitter.

1. If you believe this, you’re a fucking idiot. https://t.co/ik7rICzJxG — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 20, 2026

2. There’s not a fully functional brain among anyone at that Trump rally. — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 (@LucifersTweetz) October 20, 2026

3. If you actually believe this is happening, you need your voting privileges taken away — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) October 20, 2026

4. Yes, five days ago I was Timmy.

And here I am… — Sarah (@sauerbraten71) October 20, 2026

5. I suspect the reason nobody can believe that "that's this country" is that it's not happening in this country, and like all of his stump speech is 50% hallucinated out of nowhere by his worsening dementia and 50% the product of him being the most infamous liar in American history https://t.co/zzez4y6cqy — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 20, 2026

6. America has jumped the fucking shark. These people are just plain stupid. https://t.co/EzlyFoi6N1 — Veterans For Responsible Leadership (@VetsForRL) October 20, 2026

7. The economy is in the toilet, so of course he resorts back to fueling the right’s bizarre obsession with trans people. https://t.co/QbLYsHQWSu — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) October 20, 2026