Trump invented a made-up word and a made-up medical procedure in the same sentence, and the internet can’t decide which to fact-check first
Another mid-term campaign stop for the President of the United States of America, another insane conspiracy theory that sounds like it came from a 4chan message board in 2011.
Donald Trump made a visit to Dalton, Georgia to drum up support for senate, congressional, and gubernatorial races in the state. As is his custom, he didn’t so much address the issues as he rambled on incoherently for 45 minutes to pockets of uninspired applause and stunned silence.
One moment in particular stood out, as Trump decided to speak about the public school system in America.
Trump: “The absolute mutilization of your children, where your son Timmy comes up five days later as Sarah, and you don’t even know about it. Nobody can believe that’s this country.” https://t.co/NQOz8m5Ws4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026
Not exactly hitting on the most pressing issues facing the nation.
The stunning lack of responsibility to float this idea out into the public is pure Trump.
The crowd’s boo’ing as if this is an actual thing is pure Maga.
The anger on social media that this is our reality is pure Twitter.