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Sharron Davies said Andy Burnham should be focused on Paris not public transport and these 14 comebacks were simply Olympian
You might have seen in the news that PM Andy Burnham is planning to do something about those incredibly irritating bus and train passengers who insist on listening to their mobiles without headphones.
Also in the news are those terrifying riots going on in France right now, with curfews now imposed in cities across the country including parts of Paris.
And we mention both of these because former Olympic swimmer turned member of the House of Lords Sharron Davies – you remember – reckons Burnham should be doing more about the latter and less about the former.
Here she is going off the deep end on Twitter.
As Paris burns our prime minister has stopped people playing loud music on buses & trains.
— Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) October 19, 2026
But it’s fair to say not everyone followed the logic and said so in especially entertaining responses. Let’s take a deep dive into the replies.