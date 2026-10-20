Sharron Davies said Andy Burnham should be focused on Paris not public transport and these 14 comebacks were simply Olympian

Twitter Andy burnham France Sharron davies

You might have seen in the news that PM Andy Burnham is planning to do something about those incredibly irritating bus and train passengers who insist on listening to their mobiles without headphones.

Also in the news are those terrifying riots going on in France right now, with curfews now imposed in cities across the country including parts of Paris.

And we mention both of these because former Olympic swimmer turned member of the House of Lords Sharron Davies – you remember – reckons Burnham should be doing more about the latter and less about the former.

Here she is going off the deep end on Twitter.

As Paris burns our prime minister has stopped people playing loud music on buses & trains. — Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) October 19, 2026

But it’s fair to say not everyone followed the logic and said so in especially entertaining responses. Let’s take a deep dive into the replies.

1. All you can hear in the cafes of France is cries of "when will the Prime Minister of the UK do something about this?!" https://t.co/3eukDa9VlX — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 19, 2026

2. Yes, as the Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Paris, he must do something about this. — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) October 19, 2026

4. Sorry Sharron? Are you implying that the UK government should ignore any and all issues at home to focus on a problem that the French government should be sorting out? Are you for real? What’s the criticism here? Next you’ll be moaning that Burnham is wasting time working on… — SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) October 19, 2026

5. Who can forget the 2022 French presidential election https://t.co/v1Qxwkg8fO pic.twitter.com/JY420FTvL0 — Josh Housden (@JoshHousden) October 19, 2026

6. This is nonsense, even by Sharron’s recent standards. — Stephen (@StephenFPI) October 19, 2026