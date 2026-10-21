Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick
Robert Jenrick asked his Reform rally audience to stand up if they work, and it backfired spectacularly – 21 funniest takes
We cross now to Reform UK’s ‘100 Days to Save Britain’ rally in Plymouth, which was a slick, statesmanlike affair with sme really good points. LOL. JK. It was every bit the three-ring circus you’d expect from the party that models itself on the second Trump administration.
🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage is booed by Reform UK members as he accidentally says he’s in Portsmouth not Plymouth https://t.co/0OFOZqLRAX
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 20, 2026
Touring 101 – Always check where you are before you mention it to the crowd.
Speaking of crowds, former Tory Immigration Minister and destroyer of cartoon murals, Robert Jenrick, also took a wrong turn. Here he is, failing to notice that he was addressing a collection of OAPs.
🚨 WATCH: Robert Jenrick asks Reform UK’s audience to stand up if they work https://t.co/cQShZlIYKq
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 20, 2026
Credit where it’s due, he thinks on his feet – but the damage was already done. Reform had this to add.
Reform UK will always stand up for alarm clock Britain. https://t.co/Y5lYmctC2f
— Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) October 20, 2026
Not much call for alarm clocks in that room, unless they’re worried about missing their favourite GB News show.