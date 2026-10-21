Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick asked his Reform rally audience to stand up if they work, and it backfired spectacularly – 21 funniest takes

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2026

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We cross now to Reform UK’s ‘100 Days to Save Britain’ rally in Plymouth, which was a slick, statesmanlike affair with sme really good points. LOL. JK. It was every bit the three-ring circus you’d expect from the party that models itself on the second Trump administration.

Touring 101 – Always check where you are before you mention it to the crowd.

Speaking of crowds, former Tory Immigration Minister and destroyer of cartoon murals, Robert Jenrick, also took a wrong turn. Here he is, failing to notice that he was addressing a collection of OAPs.

Credit where it’s due, he thinks on his feet – but the damage was already done. Reform had this to add.

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

Not much call for alarm clocks in that room, unless they’re worried about missing their favourite GB News show.

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