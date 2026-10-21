Robert Jenrick asked his Reform rally audience to stand up if they work, and it backfired spectacularly – 21 funniest takes

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

We cross now to Reform UK’s ‘100 Days to Save Britain’ rally in Plymouth, which was a slick, statesmanlike affair with sme really good points. LOL. JK. It was every bit the three-ring circus you’d expect from the party that models itself on the second Trump administration.

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage is booed by Reform UK members as he accidentally says he’s in Portsmouth not Plymouth https://t.co/0OFOZqLRAX — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 20, 2026

Touring 101 – Always check where you are before you mention it to the crowd.

Speaking of crowds, former Tory Immigration Minister and destroyer of cartoon murals, Robert Jenrick, also took a wrong turn. Here he is, failing to notice that he was addressing a collection of OAPs.

🚨 WATCH: Robert Jenrick asks Reform UK’s audience to stand up if they work https://t.co/cQShZlIYKq — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 20, 2026

Credit where it’s due, he thinks on his feet – but the damage was already done. Reform had this to add.

Reform UK will always stand up for alarm clock Britain. https://t.co/Y5lYmctC2f — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) October 20, 2026

Not much call for alarm clocks in that room, unless they’re worried about missing their favourite GB News show.

1. Doing this midafternoon on a work day wasn't a good move https://t.co/SG6cQ0KYiv — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2026

2. I’ve never seen something backfire so obviously https://t.co/cnSyDSQN68 — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) October 20, 2026

4. Heartwarming! Reform UK's Robert Jenrick gives impassioned speech to room full of benefits claimants pic.twitter.com/XRtwCcGlIg — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 20, 2026

6. i’m CRYINGJFJFJFJFJJFJFFJFJFJFJ hes a quick thinker though ill give him that 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/EmAEskaIl7 — 🥷🏿 (@kftwt) October 20, 2026

7. Lmfaoooo it's like 85% pensioners https://t.co/oJQxSK78yQ — maddy catgirlprostate (@catgirlprostate) October 20, 2026

8. This is one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen this year. pic.twitter.com/2eyBAuzkFV — Brendan May (@bmay) October 20, 2026

9. "…What? Almost no one? Okay, stand up if you were born on a day with a 'y' in it." https://t.co/0HoqLef7b4 — Jon Hollis (@JonHollis9) October 20, 2026

10. that's a whole lot of people trying to decide the future of our country who won't even be alive in 15 years. https://t.co/igaKgAjVjf — G.T (@gingerrtom) October 20, 2026