Politics Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK
Reform UK’s Lincolnshire mayor Andrea Jenkyns proudly trumpeted a ‘landmark trade deal’ with Taiwan and was schooled into the next millennium
Andrea Jenkyns is probably still best known as being the former Tory MP who once gave the middle finger to protesters outside Downing Street.
But she’s doing her best to capture people’s attention as best she can as the Reform UK mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.
And even by her own extraordinary standards, her latest pronouncement on Twitter was a proper eye-opener.
And here she is!
And if you’re thinking there’s something not quite right about this, you would be far from alone …