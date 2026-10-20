Reform UK’s Lincolnshire mayor Andrea Jenkyns proudly trumpeted a ‘landmark trade deal’ with Taiwan and was schooled into the next millennium

Politics Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK

Andrea Jenkyns is probably still best known as being the former Tory MP who once gave the middle finger to protesters outside Downing Street.

But she’s doing her best to capture people’s attention as best she can as the Reform UK mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

And even by her own extraordinary standards, her latest pronouncement on Twitter was a proper eye-opener.

And here she is!

And if you’re thinking there’s something not quite right about this, you would be far from alone …

1. You’re the Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, not the Trade Secretary. You can’t sign a trade deal with Taiwan or anyone else, that’s reserved to Westminster. You signed a non-binding MOU and rebranded it a “landmark trade agreement” for the gullible. Classic Reform: inflate a… https://t.co/qmCsiI5Dp0 — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) October 20, 2026

2. In other news, I’ve reached a landmark trade agreement with Morrisons. They’ve agreed to let me go into their stores and I’ll consider buying things. Could be huge. https://t.co/zPfRJUem1x — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 20, 2026

3. You lot literally can’t tell the truth EVER A mayor of Greater Lincolnshire cannot agree a trade deal with Taiwan or anyone else. Trade policy is a reserved matter for Westminster. Your earlier posts correctly called this an MOU. Rebranding a non-binding local cooperation… — Conspiracy Debunked (@ConspiracyD101) October 19, 2026

4. Given that mayors have no powers to enter trade agreements, what did you actually sign? https://t.co/r0YTbXTdKA — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 20, 2026

5. You are not Foreign Secretary, you are not even a member of Parliament and have no powers to create an international trade deal. Just another pointless junket and photo op at our expense — Victoria Brooks (@BrooksVict78364) October 19, 2026