19 favourite savage reactions to Liz Truss’ new book accusing the Bank of England of being behind her downfall

Politics Liz Truss

We regret to inform you that Liz Truss is at it again, and by ‘it’, we mean sharing conspiracy theories about why her stay in 10 Downing Street was more of an AwayDay than a relocation.

Rather than social media posts and appearances at right-wing and far-right events, she’s put her wild suspicions in book form. Check this out.

New book out on 26th October. Order your copy now – links below! https://t.co/hhzaIhWErP — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026

There was also this.

The book the Bank of England doesn’t want you to read 👇 https://t.co/WGI9K6JnD5 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026

We suspect the Bank of England couldn’t give a flying financial update about whether anyone reads the book. The replies were brutal – but fair.

1. This book rocks!

I’ve read a preview copy

It tells the story of a bold young lady who bravely embarks on a magical adventure of growing pies & dripping down.

Unfortunately she is turned into a lettuce.

It’s being called the best fantasy book since Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings.’🤓 pic.twitter.com/dlkIqfxsh4 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 20, 2026

2. This is some weird shit, as someone once said of someone .. https://t.co/Guk1aPX62X — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 20, 2026

3. The book nobody wants to read — Dom Joly (@domjoly) October 20, 2026

4. I preferred the original version about how you blew up the economy. pic.twitter.com/mUG59vyYkN — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) October 20, 2026

5. Can't wait to read about the Marxist gilt markets doing a heist on themselves. https://t.co/Z3KwXPFbIH — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 20, 2026

6. Still can't just accept that it was you being a moron that spooked the markets and brought down the government, can you? — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 20, 2026

8. Calling your book “short” is a bold marketing strategy, but very on-brand. https://t.co/eNS3QiNMDH — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) October 20, 2026