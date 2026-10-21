19 favourite savage reactions to Liz Truss’ new book accusing the Bank of England of being behind her downfall
We regret to inform you that Liz Truss is at it again, and by ‘it’, we mean sharing conspiracy theories about why her stay in 10 Downing Street was more of an AwayDay than a relocation.
Rather than social media posts and appearances at right-wing and far-right events, she’s put her wild suspicions in book form. Check this out.
New book out on 26th October. Order your copy now – links below! https://t.co/hhzaIhWErP
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026
There was also this.
The book the Bank of England doesn’t want you to read 👇 https://t.co/WGI9K6JnD5
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026
We suspect the Bank of England couldn’t give a flying financial update about whether anyone reads the book. The replies were brutal – but fair.