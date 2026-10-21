Politics Liz Truss

19 favourite savage reactions to Liz Truss’ new book accusing the Bank of England of being behind her downfall

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2026

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We regret to inform you that Liz Truss is at it again, and by ‘it’, we mean sharing conspiracy theories about why her stay in 10 Downing Street was more of an AwayDay than a relocation.

Rather than social media posts and appearances at right-wing and far-right events, she’s put her wild suspicions in book form. Check this out.

There was also this.

We suspect the Bank of England couldn’t give a flying financial update about whether anyone reads the book. The replies were brutal – but fair.

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