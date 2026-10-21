US donald trump reporters The White House

A reporter pointed out the huge flaw in Trump’s new policy, and his snarling reaction had more red flags than a Beijing parade

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2026

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Tuesday’s Oval Office policy announcement went as well as you’d expect, with the president who waves at imaginary people losing it at some of the assembled journalists for the unforgivable crime of doing journalism.

Trump was launching a new anti-fraud initiative, in which whistleblowers could be rewarded up to $30,000 if their information recovers money.

Narrator: No whistleblower would be rewarded with one per cent of a billion dollars.

As is so often the case, Trump unleashed his tiny temper on a female reporter.

In a departure from the usual script, he also went off on one at a male reporter, for pointing out that there is already a fraud-reporting scheme that pays a lot more than one per cent, and it’s been around since Lincoln was president.

He did, in fact, know who the reporter was.

Mr Feinberg tried to speak again, and was rewarded with a whole snarl – not just one per cent of a snarl. Watch what happened.

JD Vance, who had already tried to shoot down the reporter’s point in person, decided to set the dogs on him online.

He picked the wrong guy to snipe at. This was Andrew Feinberg’s response.

Tweeters were not surprised at the president’s outburst, but they were appalled.

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