A reporter pointed out the huge flaw in Trump’s new policy, and his snarling reaction had more red flags than a Beijing parade

US donald trump reporters The White House

Tuesday’s Oval Office policy announcement went as well as you’d expect, with the president who waves at imaginary people losing it at some of the assembled journalists for the unforgivable crime of doing journalism.

Trump was launching a new anti-fraud initiative, in which whistleblowers could be rewarded up to $30,000 if their information recovers money.

Trump announces "fraud whistleblower incentive program" — "All Americans will now be able to go to fraud dot gov and report cases of corruption and theft of taxpayer dollars in their communities … if you turn somebody in and you find $1 billion, we’re giving a commission of 1%. That’s a lot of money" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

Narrator: No whistleblower would be rewarded with one per cent of a billion dollars.

As is so often the case, Trump unleashed his tiny temper on a female reporter.

Trump snaps at a woman reporter: "Wait. Shhh. Wait, wait. WAIT!" https://t.co/vi4gfbWkpi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

In a departure from the usual script, he also went off on one at a male reporter, for pointing out that there is already a fraud-reporting scheme that pays a lot more than one per cent, and it’s been around since Lincoln was president.

😳 Trump snaps at another reporter: "Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are but you better be careful" https://t.co/2QeC7cwZoR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

He did, in fact, know who the reporter was.

I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 20, 2026

Mr Feinberg tried to speak again, and was rewarded with a whole snarl – not just one per cent of a snarl. Watch what happened.

YIKES — Trump loses his shit at a reporter for the third time during this Q&A — "Wait wait — Quiet. Quiet!!!! What’s wrong with you? Are you a SICK person?" https://t.co/2iiELisaxg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

JD Vance, who had already tried to shoot down the reporter’s point in person, decided to set the dogs on him online.

President Donald J. Trump eviscerates imbecile “journalist” Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office: "What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you." pic.twitter.com/NjowIx8x14 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 20, 2026

He picked the wrong guy to snipe at. This was Andrew Feinberg’s response.

Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me at least have the guts to tag my account. https://t.co/ne60rJgkyf — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 20, 2026

Tweeters were not surprised at the president’s outburst, but they were appalled.

1. Totally fucking normal to growl at reporters like a rabid animal.

Totally normal folks. pic.twitter.com/cl0AR0um2T — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 20, 2026

2. People with dementia are often irritable, agitated, and aggressive. https://t.co/iVIDUOWqGv — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 20, 2026

3. We are just one blood clot away from him throwing feces. https://t.co/u8IDpmffSn — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) October 20, 2026

4. They said Kamala Harris was too emotional to be president. https://t.co/gONJRyGFpg pic.twitter.com/cQvWhctN2G — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 20, 2026

5. He’s gonna get physically aggressive soon

Just watch.

See the second quiet .. how I know 😏 https://t.co/rc2dLbGKGx — Jacquie_RN 🇨🇦🩺🌸🌷 (@jacquie_rn) October 20, 2026

6. Oh he’s fucking losing it.

He’s showing his true rage more and more now as he slips further and further into dementia. https://t.co/sS4ZiNKvkN — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 20, 2026

7. Two of the first things to go under advanced dementia: Inhibitions and short-term memory. https://t.co/fY6QNsZCGu — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) October 20, 2026

9. When he lashes out and hurts someone

U guys gonna 25th him then

Or are ya gonna move the goalposts further

And allow this abuse to continue. https://t.co/n5CmeHDqkz — Jacquie_RN 🇨🇦🩺🌸🌷 (@jacquie_rn) October 20, 2026

10. Imagine if Biden said this or Obama or Bush or anyone …… https://t.co/7LXIREjUBv — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 20, 2026