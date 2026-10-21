Donald Trump was asked if he’d endorse JD Vance for 2028 and we’re so glad Vance was in the room to hear his answer

US donald trump JD Vance

With the American midterms only weeks away, and Donald Trump expected to suffer an absolute meltdown in more ways than one, it’s only natural that thoughts turn to who will run for the Republicans in 2028.

Trump’s vice president JD Vance is desperate – desperate! – to be chosen, and Trump was asked whether he’d endorse him with the VP himself hovering behind his left shoulder.

And Trump’s answer is most politely characterised as ‘undecided’, less politely as ‘over me dead body’. Which might happen, obviously.

OUCH — Trump refuses to endorse JD Vance for 2028 and says "we’ve never talked about it" https://t.co/Vi4VleQKae — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

To be filed under: ‘We never thought we’d feel sorry for JD Vance, and we were right.’

1. Trump finds it incredibly irritating when there is talk about a post Trump presidency. He has absolutely no interest in anything that occurs past 2028, couldn’t give a flying fuck who wins — Doug (@StrategicWin5) October 20, 2026

2. When you realize you sold your soul three years ago and it was all for nothing https://t.co/ynQPNXRRs8 pic.twitter.com/iJJhQizv5W — the measured take 🌹 (@themeasuredtake) October 20, 2026

3. Trump declining to endorse his own vice president for 2028 while the guy is literally standing behind him, then adding “we’ve never talked about it,” is the political equivalent of introducing your roommate as “someone who lives in the house.” Brutal, yet totally on-brand for… — Roland (@roland58033) October 20, 2026

4. Vance’s reaction here 👀 https://t.co/dmNgNj3jW9 — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) October 21, 2026

5. Vance is about to cry. LMAO. pic.twitter.com/xlNtsirYGP — Sherry (@AWomansStruggle) October 20, 2026

6. Vance has no dignity. Not even a little hanging thread of it. The humiliation… https://t.co/Ael74OOQmi — Brendan May (@bmay) October 20, 2026

7. The face u make when u realize supporting a pedophile felon wasn’t really worth losing ur soul and dignity for. pic.twitter.com/CgcMbXptlM — Smiles Lost (@BunkerBoyK) October 20, 2026

8. LMAO STUPID ASS

Thought you had a friend 🤭 https://t.co/fVZIKBhoBr — 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) October 20, 2026

9. Oh JD Those bus 🚌 tracks on your back …. Yikes. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) October 20, 2026

10. He won’t endorse anyone except himself imo. He won’t like the attention any of them will get if they run and he’ll sabotage them. — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal2) October 20, 2026

11. Trump (basically):

“I’m not endorsing JD Vance because I’m going to remain President far beyond 2029 and into the foreseeable future. People are saying I can do it and no one can President like me.” pic.twitter.com/IsmusoflSX — BigBlueWaveUSA2026® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) October 21, 2026

14. At this point, JD just hopes he does not encourage his supporters to hang him. (See Pence, Mike) — YINZER in OHIO (@Xxx2ohio) October 20, 2026

Source @atrupar