Donald Trump was asked if he’d endorse JD Vance for 2028 and we’re so glad Vance was in the room to hear his answer
With the American midterms only weeks away, and Donald Trump expected to suffer an absolute meltdown in more ways than one, it’s only natural that thoughts turn to who will run for the Republicans in 2028.
Trump’s vice president JD Vance is desperate – desperate! – to be chosen, and Trump was asked whether he’d endorse him with the VP himself hovering behind his left shoulder.
And Trump’s answer is most politely characterised as ‘undecided’, less politely as ‘over me dead body’. Which might happen, obviously.
OUCH — Trump refuses to endorse JD Vance for 2028 and says "we’ve never talked about it" https://t.co/Vi4VleQKae
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026
To be filed under: ‘We never thought we’d feel sorry for JD Vance, and we were right.’
Source @atrupar