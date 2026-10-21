US donald trump JD Vance

Donald Trump was asked if he’d endorse JD Vance for 2028 and we’re so glad Vance was in the room to hear his answer

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2026

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With the American midterms only weeks away, and Donald Trump expected to suffer an absolute meltdown in more ways than one, it’s only natural that thoughts turn to who will run for the Republicans in 2028.

Trump’s vice president JD Vance is desperate – desperate! – to be chosen, and Trump was asked whether he’d endorse him with the VP himself hovering behind his left shoulder.

And Trump’s answer is most politely characterised as ‘undecided’, less politely as ‘over me dead body’. Which might happen, obviously.

To be filed under: ‘We never thought we’d feel sorry for JD Vance, and we were right.’

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Source @atrupar