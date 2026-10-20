Kevin Eldon’s ‘Amish Sex Pistols’ sketch from back in the day will never fail to make our day better

Entertainment comedy Kevin eldon Matt Berry

Kevin Eldon is an underrated comedy genius.

Even if you don’t immediately recognise his name, you’ll surely be familiar with his face as he’s appeared in so many brilliant TV shows and films including Hot Fuzz, Four Lions, I’m Alan Partridge, Brass Eye, Nighty Night, Green Wing, The IT Crowd, Detectorists, Inside No. 9 and so many more.

He’s also the only actor to play two different roles in Game of Thrones (Camello and Goldcloak).

In 2013 he had his own sketch show on BBC2, It’s Kevin. It was brilliantly funny and off-beat and it’s a crime that it was only aired for one series.

Here’s a typically wonderful sketch from the show featuring the ‘Amish Sex Pistols’. It’s a pitch-perfect recreation of the infamous Bill Grundy 1976 interview with the band which spawned the Daily Mirror headline ‘The Filth and the Fury’. Shared on Twitter by 120 Revisited.

‘It’s Kevin’ – BBC2 (2013)

Amish Sex Pistols (Bill Grundy parody) “Nothing. Rude word. Next question.”pic.twitter.com/L63lOCIH6K — 120 Revisited (@120Revisited) September 26, 2024

Perfection! Did you spot Bridget Christie, Matt Berry and Peter Serafinowicz?

Here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

2. Can’t see this & not retweet it I’m afraid… https://t.co/yeUzqR2bvi — Gary Wigglesworth (@gpwigglesworth) September 27, 2024

3. This is pure genius. Everything hits. The cue dot for the advert break appearing in the corner is the tops it off for me! Kevin and his team at max power! — gazlar please (@gazlarplease) September 27, 2024

4. How have I never known that this existed?!?!?!?!? It is so perfect in every way!!!! — Rob Johnston 🇨🇦🎧🎵 (@Robbie_J) September 27, 2024

5. This is one of the greatest things ever, especially because it’s got such a pointless, brilliant attention to detail https://t.co/o09BgITEdQ — Stompy Makepeace (@commonswings) September 27, 2024

6. Wow, the set and camera angles are dead-on. — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) September 26, 2024

7. Wow, the set and camera angles are dead-on. — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) September 26, 2024

For a greater appreciation of just how perfect it is, here’s a brilliant side-by-side comparison.

Source 120Revisited Image Screengrab