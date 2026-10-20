Politics epstein files heckler JD Vance
JD Vance got interrupted by a heckler and the only thing more disturbing than his response was the reaction of the Maga crowd
The more Maga leaders tour America in an effort to inspire their supporters to keep them in power at next month’s mid-term elections, the more damage they seem to be doing.
Donald Trump and JD Vance have popped up in cities across swing states stumping for local candidates and each appearance brings another bizarre, or in this case racist, moment to social media.
The Vice President was in North Carolina rallying Magas when a protestor in the crowd rose up and started shouting “Release the Epstein files!”
Vance’s response was totally on brand. (That’s not a compliment.)
wow — a protester directly behind Vance gets up and yells “release the Epstein files!”
Vance suggest he’s an illegal immigrant. https://t.co/VdptgKoIIl
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026
Insinuating that someone lives in the United States illegally because their skin is not white pulls straight out of page one of the Maga playbook. Using racism to deflect away from the President’s very clear ties to Jeffrey Epstein is not the win Vance’s smug face seemed to think it was.
The replies piled on Vance and the chanting crowd.