People wondered who Donald Trump was saluting on his way to Marine One and the camera operator’s response was sheer perfection

US donald trump

We’ve featured plenty of posts on these pages featuring Donald Trump wobbling in and out of various presidential aircraft.

But this one is slightly different, a clip of Trump frantically waving and saluting on his way to the presidential chopper, Marine One.

Except it got people wondering who precisely Trump was signalling to, and the camera operator’s zoom out at this precise moment was sheer perfection.

LOL – Trump stops mid helipad to wave and salute nobody. Watch at 0:21, the camera zooms out to show. Natalie Harp can also be seen on her way to Marine One. #TravelWithNatalie https://t.co/5bejfnJc2j — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 19, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

2. holy shit! is he waving & saluting at his own reflection on the helicopter???🤣 https://t.co/GvkWsgKMlw — electronicgogo (@electronicgogo) October 19, 2026

3. This is just strange. Trump stops and begins to wave. The camera man zooms out to reveal there is nobody in the direction he is waving, as his aides come from a different direction. Who does he think he sees? pic.twitter.com/doReAPyVWl — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) October 19, 2026

4. What if Biden did this? Tuesday morning headlines and late night news. 25 amendment is duly needed. — 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@nickoftime26) October 19, 2026

5. The great Maga genius salutes, & waves to his reflection. 😔 https://t.co/dQrUi9coSA — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) October 20, 2026

7. Waving and saluting to no one pic.twitter.com/jkgI4QJ6jC — Morrígu66613 (@AngelaLark66613) October 19, 2026

8. Once again,… Trump waves to non-existent crowd: https://t.co/1ZEW7LtyS1 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) October 20, 2026

9. Comrade Donald, seen here immersed in his own fantasy world of waving and pointing at non-existent people If this isn't 25th amendment material, I don't know what is https://t.co/3dzlRqZNB1 — 🇺🇦 Roger the Dutch 🇳🇱 Resister 🇺🇸 (@Roger_J_Postma) October 19, 2026

BREAKING: Trump has since revealed precisely who or what he was saluting. It was a lion, a bear, a snake, and a giraffe.

Source @donkoclock