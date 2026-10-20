People wondered who Donald Trump was saluting on his way to Marine One and the camera operator’s response was sheer perfection
We’ve featured plenty of posts on these pages featuring Donald Trump wobbling in and out of various presidential aircraft.
But this one is slightly different, a clip of Trump frantically waving and saluting on his way to the presidential chopper, Marine One.
Except it got people wondering who precisely Trump was signalling to, and the camera operator’s zoom out at this precise moment was sheer perfection.
LOL – Trump stops mid helipad to wave and salute nobody.
Watch at 0:21, the camera zooms out to show.
Natalie Harp can also be seen on her way to Marine One. #TravelWithNatalie https://t.co/5bejfnJc2j
— Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 19, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
BREAKING: Trump has since revealed precisely who or what he was saluting. It was a lion, a bear, a snake, and a giraffe.
Source @donkoclock