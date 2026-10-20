US donald trump

People wondered who Donald Trump was saluting on his way to Marine One and the camera operator’s response was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2026

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We’ve featured plenty of posts on these pages featuring Donald Trump wobbling in and out of various presidential aircraft.

But this one is slightly different, a clip of Trump frantically waving and saluting on his way to the presidential chopper, Marine One.

Except it got people wondering who precisely Trump was signalling to, and the camera operator’s zoom out at this precise moment was sheer perfection.

And these people surely said it best.

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BREAKING: Trump has since revealed precisely who or what he was saluting. It was a lion, a bear, a snake, and a giraffe.

Source @donkoclock