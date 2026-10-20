Gregg Wallace is thinking about making ‘movies’ on YouTube – 14 funniest zero star reviews
Now he’s no longer on MasterChef for reasons we surely don’t need to go into here, Gregg Wallace has been spending a lot of time on YouTube, doing restaurant reviews about Harvester, stuff like that.
But it turns out checking out the salad cart or the all you can eat brunch is not the limit of Double G’s ambitions. Far from it. Because he’s thinking about becoming … a movie producer.
Well, kind of.
Sweeney Todd. I produced this last night. I’m thinking of doing YouTube films, looking at iconic figures. Truth and fiction. https://t.co/jjq2t8nW4Q
— Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) October 20, 2026
And that especially unfortunate taster prompted no end of zero-star reviews and these people surely said it best.