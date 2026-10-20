Gregg Wallace is thinking about making ‘movies’ on YouTube – 14 funniest zero star reviews

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Now he’s no longer on MasterChef for reasons we surely don’t need to go into here, Gregg Wallace has been spending a lot of time on YouTube, doing restaurant reviews about Harvester, stuff like that.

But it turns out checking out the salad cart or the all you can eat brunch is not the limit of Double G’s ambitions. Far from it. Because he’s thinking about becoming … a movie producer.

Well, kind of.

Sweeney Todd. I produced this last night. I’m thinking of doing YouTube films, looking at iconic figures. Truth and fiction. https://t.co/jjq2t8nW4Q — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) October 20, 2026

And that especially unfortunate taster prompted no end of zero-star reviews and these people surely said it best.

2. It's a still image with a snow effect on it. And the footsteps are clearly walking on a wooden floor, not a cobbled street. The only thing this would produce is your p45. https://t.co/igMu0D9cvM — Derek Pakora (@DeathlyAcorn) October 20, 2026

3. Boomers will type a 10 word prompt into a generative AI and show you the output as proudly as Michelangelo unveiling his David to the world. https://t.co/Rr5y3mM8gT — Alex Fairfax (@Alex_Fairfax06) October 20, 2026

4. When you are definitely not avoiding your family https://t.co/teTagJrWwF — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) October 20, 2026

5. The only limit to our dreams is our imagination. Or is it the other way about? Whichever. https://t.co/6ylTQDBeUU — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) October 20, 2026

6. New podcast: The Rest is AI slop https://t.co/pHRFtWGYqE — Lucinda Tobyjug (@msloobylou) October 20, 2026