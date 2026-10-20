A woman reporter stopped Trump’s ‘fake news’ nonsense in its tracks and the humiliation (for everyone) is simply tangible
Donald Trump loves to wang on about ‘fake news’ if a reporter dares ask him a question he doesn’t like, especially if it’s a woman reporter doing the asking.
Which is precisely what he was about to do in this particular instance, only for the reporter to reeassure him that, no, she’s actually from a friendly conservative news outlet (founded by Ben Shapiro, since you ask).
And basically no-one escapes from this with much credibility intact. Not that Trump had any to lose.
Q: Macron is blaming the Iran war and you for the rioting in France–
TRUMP: That’s fake news. Who are you with?
Q: No, sir. Mary Margaret with the Daily Wire
TRUMP: Oh, the Daily Wire is good. Sorry. Daily Wire is good. https://t.co/NsauCmI4Tg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026
Oh, the humiliation!
And we reckon these people said it best.