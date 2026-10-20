A woman reporter stopped Trump’s ‘fake news’ nonsense in its tracks and the humiliation (for everyone) is simply tangible

US donald trump fake news

Donald Trump loves to wang on about ‘fake news’ if a reporter dares ask him a question he doesn’t like, especially if it’s a woman reporter doing the asking.

Which is precisely what he was about to do in this particular instance, only for the reporter to reeassure him that, no, she’s actually from a friendly conservative news outlet (founded by Ben Shapiro, since you ask).

And basically no-one escapes from this with much credibility intact. Not that Trump had any to lose.

Q: Macron is blaming the Iran war and you for the rioting in France– TRUMP: That’s fake news. Who are you with? Q: No, sir. Mary Margaret with the Daily Wire TRUMP: Oh, the Daily Wire is good. Sorry. Daily Wire is good. https://t.co/NsauCmI4Tg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

Oh, the humiliation!

And we reckon these people said it best.

1. Lol, he accidentally gave away the game. He can’t handle tough questions from anyone. https://t.co/3HDiDu6UuM — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 19, 2026

2. This would honestly embarrass me if I was a reporter for the daily wire — Jeremy F. Berke (@jfberke) October 19, 2026

3. So if it was the NY Times it wouldn't have been true? 🤣🤦‍♂️ — Trump Parody Tv (@TrumpParodyTV) October 19, 2026

4. A million monkeys with a million typewriters couldn’t write this shit in a trillion years. — Will Eastop (@Will_4rum) October 19, 2026

5. Another uppity female reporter asking impertinent questions and…Oh, wait a sec. https://t.co/qGIoHoR9lT — Paul Farhi (@farhip) October 20, 2026

6. And they said a female president would be too emotional — Mel Rivera Mills (@MelRiveraMills) October 19, 2026

7. I’ve never heard Trump say sorry in my life — JadieIsTired (@JadieIsTired) October 19, 2026