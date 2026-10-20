US donald trump fake news

A woman reporter stopped Trump’s ‘fake news’ nonsense in its tracks and the humiliation (for everyone) is simply tangible

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2026

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Donald Trump loves to wang on about ‘fake news’ if a reporter dares ask him a question he doesn’t like, especially if it’s a woman reporter doing the asking.

Which is precisely what he was about to do in this particular instance, only for the reporter to reeassure him that, no, she’s actually from a friendly conservative news outlet (founded by Ben Shapiro, since you ask).

And basically no-one escapes from this with much credibility intact. Not that Trump had any to lose.

Oh, the humiliation!

And we reckon these people said it best.

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