Politics Kemi Badenoch lbc Robert jenrick
Watch Robert Jenrick tie himself in mortifying knots to avoid condemning a Reform ally for calling Kemi Badenoch a “Nigerian scammer”
Although a week is a long time in politics, a comment made by Nigel Farage during an appearance with the far-right US commentator Benny Johnson is still causing trouble for Reform UK.
Here’s what he told Johnson would be his solution to the issue of the Chagos Islands.
SHOCKING: Nigel Farage admits he would hand over the Chagos Islands.
@KemiBadenoch is clear: The Chagos Islands are British, the Falkland Islands are British. There can be no negotiation. https://t.co/dtf6ktq49y
— Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 14, 2026
As the usual ‘He didn’t mean the actual words he said’ debate raged on, Farage’s old buddy Raheem Kassam reacted to another far-right American’s claim to have proof that the Conservatives knew he was only joking. He clearly crossed a line.
Reform decided to double down on his offensive comment, which is just what they need after the leader was secretly filmed appearing to protect a known racist in the party.
This was Danny Kruger on Thursday.
🚨 COMING UP: Reform UK’s Danny Kruger REFUSES to condemn high-profile Reformer’s ‘disgusting slur’ towards Kemi Badenoch…
You won’t want to miss this…
🎧 Tune in from 4:30pm with @CamillaTominey and @timothy_stanley through the link in our bio https://t.co/W2KXVLvhRy
— The Daily T (@DailyTPodcast) October 22, 2026
Robert Jenrick really tied himself in knots when LBC’s Lewis Goodall pressed him on the issue.
‘Is calling Kemi Badenoch a “Nigerian scammer” racist, yes or no?’
‘…I’m not on your show to talk about what a journalist has tweeted.’
Reform’s Robert Jenrick refuses to engage with @Lewis_Goodall’s question about Raheem Kassam’s comments on the Tory leader. https://t.co/SQVg6IkRrM
— LBC (@LBC) October 25, 2026
Kassam phoned in to defend his own comments, before going on a Twitter rant about why it’s okay to slur a politician based on their nationality.
This is the arrogance of Kassam over his comments about Badenoch
Oh and as for not part of Reform o has been alongside Farage for months , campaigning in Clacton, appearing as a journalist at pressers to ask totally irrelevant questions but points Farage wants made…. https://t.co/8CfBsRMmQz
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 25, 2026
To call Jenrick’s appearance a car crash interview would be to exaggerate how well it went. People reacted –
Now, why on earth would Reform representatives not want to call out racism when it’s right there in front of them? It’s an absolute mystery.
Source LBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab