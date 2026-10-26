Politics Kemi Badenoch lbc Robert jenrick

Watch Robert Jenrick tie himself in mortifying knots to avoid condemning a Reform ally for calling Kemi Badenoch a “Nigerian scammer”

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 26th, 2026

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Although a week is a long time in politics, a comment made by Nigel Farage during an appearance with the far-right US commentator Benny Johnson is still causing trouble for Reform UK.

Here’s what he told Johnson would be his solution to the issue of the Chagos Islands.

As the usual ‘He didn’t mean the actual words he said’ debate raged on, Farage’s old buddy Raheem Kassam reacted to another far-right American’s claim to have proof that the Conservatives knew he was only joking. He clearly crossed a line.

@RaheemKassam Lying Kemi caught lying again! Classic Nigerian scammer It's a quote tweet of a post about people not really believing Farage was prepared to give away the Chagos Islands

Reform decided to double down on his offensive comment, which is just what they need after the leader was secretly filmed appearing to protect a known racist in the party.

This was Danny Kruger on Thursday.

Robert Jenrick really tied himself in knots when LBC’s Lewis Goodall pressed him on the issue.

Kassam phoned in to defend his own comments, before going on a Twitter rant about why it’s okay to slur a politician based on their nationality.

To call Jenrick’s appearance a car crash interview would be to exaggerate how well it went. People reacted –

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Now, why on earth would Reform representatives not want to call out racism when it’s right there in front of them? It’s an absolute mystery.

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab