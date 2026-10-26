Watch Robert Jenrick tie himself in mortifying knots to avoid condemning a Reform ally for calling Kemi Badenoch a “Nigerian scammer”

Politics Kemi Badenoch lbc Robert jenrick

Although a week is a long time in politics, a comment made by Nigel Farage during an appearance with the far-right US commentator Benny Johnson is still causing trouble for Reform UK.

Here’s what he told Johnson would be his solution to the issue of the Chagos Islands.

SHOCKING: Nigel Farage admits he would hand over the Chagos Islands. @KemiBadenoch is clear: The Chagos Islands are British, the Falkland Islands are British. There can be no negotiation. https://t.co/dtf6ktq49y — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 14, 2026

As the usual ‘He didn’t mean the actual words he said’ debate raged on, Farage’s old buddy Raheem Kassam reacted to another far-right American’s claim to have proof that the Conservatives knew he was only joking. He clearly crossed a line.

Reform decided to double down on his offensive comment, which is just what they need after the leader was secretly filmed appearing to protect a known racist in the party.

This was Danny Kruger on Thursday.

🚨 COMING UP: Reform UK’s Danny Kruger REFUSES to condemn high-profile Reformer’s ‘disgusting slur’ towards Kemi Badenoch… You won’t want to miss this… 🎧 Tune in from 4:30pm with @CamillaTominey and @timothy_stanley through the link in our bio https://t.co/W2KXVLvhRy — The Daily T (@DailyTPodcast) October 22, 2026

Robert Jenrick really tied himself in knots when LBC’s Lewis Goodall pressed him on the issue.

‘Is calling Kemi Badenoch a “Nigerian scammer” racist, yes or no?’

‘…I’m not on your show to talk about what a journalist has tweeted.’ Reform’s Robert Jenrick refuses to engage with @Lewis_Goodall’s question about Raheem Kassam’s comments on the Tory leader. https://t.co/SQVg6IkRrM — LBC (@LBC) October 25, 2026

Kassam phoned in to defend his own comments, before going on a Twitter rant about why it’s okay to slur a politician based on their nationality.

This is the arrogance of Kassam over his comments about Badenoch Oh and as for not part of Reform o has been alongside Farage for months , campaigning in Clacton, appearing as a journalist at pressers to ask totally irrelevant questions but points Farage wants made…. https://t.co/8CfBsRMmQz — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 25, 2026

To call Jenrick’s appearance a car crash interview would be to exaggerate how well it went. People reacted –

1. What a car crash. How hard can it be for Danny Kruger and Robert Jenrick to condemn racism? This is why they both are projected to lose their parliamentary seats at the next general election, along with Suella Braverman. https://t.co/pTJLCYH2oU — InevitableFacts 🙈🙉🙊 (@Nikhedonia11) October 25, 2026

2. Seeing Jemrick flounder and squirm makes this worth watching pic.twitter.com/B4inYTHRpw — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 25, 2026

3. This shouldn't be difficult. @RaheemKassam is a poisonous, nasty piece of work. He shouldn't be within one hundred miles of a mainstream political party. https://t.co/cWJYfZBbk4 — Tim Montgomerie 🇬🇧 (@montie) October 25, 2026

5. Just say “yes it’s racist to call Kemi a Nigerian scammer and make jokes about sending her money” @RobertJenrick. What on earth has happened to you? It’s so depressing watching you defend the indefensible over and over again. https://t.co/GYrDBtui9e — Luke Robert Black (@lukerobertblack) October 25, 2026

6. First Danny Kruger, now Robert Jenrick. Why do these gutless turncoats find it so hard to answer whether calling Kemi Badenoch a “Nigerian scammer” is racist? If Raheem Kassam is just “a journalist”, and not a key part of Nigel’s inner circle, why are they protecting him? https://t.co/V02nlpobyV — Ben Obese-Jecty MP (@BenObeseJecty) October 25, 2026

7. It’s a really simple question to answer. Irrespective of who said it : it is racist. It shouldn’t be difficult. EXCEPT with Reform it’s always whataboutery and distracting dead cats on the table https://t.co/YtKeQn5sDu — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) October 25, 2026

8. Bobby J’s balls getting a proper kicking 🤣 https://t.co/tFSVihebxO — not Bin to Clacton for a while (@ShadowyPM) October 25, 2026

9. Looks like Jenrick is following the party line as well 🤬 https://t.co/UfUmbrOJcS — Leaky Bucket (@PuzzleLeak) October 25, 2026

10. It’s very clearly racist. Raheem Kassam is trying to imply a British person isn’t really British. And Robert Jenrick, as with Danny Kruger on Thursday, has to choose whether to condemn Farage’s mate’s racism or condone it. And they’ve both picked their side. https://t.co/E5mnxqXYD3 — Jon Hollis (@JonHollis9) October 25, 2026

11. Honest Bob has a problem with being honest https://t.co/R7DHgUKEzU — Ian Collins (@Iancoll94354676) October 25, 2026

12. Robert Jenrick is pathetic. It’s not that difficult to see, nor say, that these comments about Kemi are racist. What a coward. https://t.co/1UxorNQspD — Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) October 25, 2026

13. Robert had an easy out here but he chose not to go for it…… that bed must be really uncomfortable. https://t.co/d55vVGLkyH — Rt Hon Nigel Evans (@nigelmp) October 25, 2026

14. I voted for Robert Jenrick. I also voted for Liz Truss. Voting for Jenrick was a bigger mistake. Just say "Yes it's racist to call Kemi Badenoch a Nigerian scammer" you awful and cowardly man https://t.co/8w4qnOMdEf — Alexander Hall (@AEHALL1983) October 25, 2026

15. there’s been another car crash performance from bobby j on the morning round sir pic.twitter.com/VU3RTyf4sx — not Bin to Clacton for a while (@ShadowyPM) October 25, 2026

Now, why on earth would Reform representatives not want to call out racism when it’s right there in front of them? It’s an absolute mystery.

This is another car-crash interview from Robert Jenrick. The reason he’s refusing to say that calling Kemi Badenoch a “Nigerian scammer” is racist is because he doesn’t want to upset Reform’s racist voters. https://t.co/YAY65w0dO3 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 25, 2026

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab