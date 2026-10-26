Gregg Wallace thought posing with a dirty spoon was a good way to hawk his Cameo account. He was wrong – 17 tasty takedowns

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace has been cropping up quite a bit on these pages, but it’s not necessarily the kind of publicity he’d like.

We’ve featured his plans to make ‘movies’ on YouTube, his short review of Digger and his pitching of content ideas to his Instagram followers.

He’s truly the Gregg that keeps on giving.

He’s just popped up on Twitter again, this time to hawk his personalised Cameo videos. The accompanying picture shows the man himself in a rather sinister pose, wielding a mucky wooden spoon.

Cameo Messages – birthdays, engagements weddings or a promotion. Make somebody smile with a cameo message. https://t.co/n3PaUbp2k6 — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) October 21, 2026

All perfectly normal. The comments it provoked were truly delicious.

1. Where's that spoon been Greg? — Edward (@edforever) October 22, 2026

2. Where the fuck did you put that spoonn? — David (@David_8544) October 21, 2026

3. Will your pants be on? — Jimbo (@Dames100) October 21, 2026

4. That spoon could tell a story or two!! — Herb® (@SenorShaner) October 21, 2026

5. Ever looked into OnlyFans Gregg? — Magical Barry (@TheDemonBaz666) October 21, 2026

6. I’m convinced that this guy is going to be revealed as some kind of Alan Partridge rival. He can’t be real. https://t.co/UNKqODcnC1 — Andrew Soul (@Andrew_Shrimper) October 21, 2026

7. Why are you holding the spoon like that? Did you win it in a competition? Strange man — Timm (@TimHiskin) October 22, 2026

8. gregg wallace spoon ref pic.twitter.com/TxK8NtEMmD — Eugene Miller 🛹 (@john84daniels) October 21, 2026