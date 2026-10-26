Gregg Wallace thought posing with a dirty spoon was a good way to hawk his Cameo account. He was wrong – 17 tasty takedowns
Gregg Wallace has been cropping up quite a bit on these pages, but it’s not necessarily the kind of publicity he’d like.
We’ve featured his plans to make ‘movies’ on YouTube, his short review of Digger and his pitching of content ideas to his Instagram followers.
He’s truly the Gregg that keeps on giving.
He’s just popped up on Twitter again, this time to hawk his personalised Cameo videos. The accompanying picture shows the man himself in a rather sinister pose, wielding a mucky wooden spoon.
Cameo Messages – birthdays, engagements weddings or a promotion. Make somebody smile with a cameo message. https://t.co/n3PaUbp2k6
— Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) October 21, 2026
All perfectly normal. The comments it provoked were truly delicious.