Barack Obama’s scorching ‘Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory’ dig at Trump’s White House was so much more delicious for how mad it made Maga

US barack obama donald trump

Donald Trump must be getting worried.

Just eight days from the Midterm elections, and the big boys are in town, with two of his Democratic predecessors hitting the campaign trail, and gunning for his lack of taste.

At a rally in Florida for gubernatorial candidate David Jolly, Bill Clinton savaged Trump’s treatment of the White House Rose Garden.

Bill Clinton: "I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace’s bathroom" https://t.co/9fokHCa8zV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

But it was at a rally for Ohio’s Democratic hopefuls that Barack Obama really hit a nerve, with his brutal assessment of Trump’s obsession with gold.

OBAMA: He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. It’s gold everywhere. https://t.co/PhnamSY0Qy — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026

Well, is he wrong?

the Oval Office just keeps getting more and more gold https://t.co/2fL57Ott0j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2026

Maga was, to use a technical term, fuuuuuuuuumin’.

Classic Obama snobbery. Cheesecake Factory is a great option for people who can’t afford a private chef at their Martha’s Vineyard estate. https://t.co/MxQdHyD1TZ — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 24, 2026

Sorry Barrack Hussein @BarackObama, Cheesecake Factory has good food and it’s a place Americans can afford. We can’t all be like you and big Mike. You know, with private 5 star chefs who end up drowning and dying while naked in 2 feet of water at our Martha’s Vineyard mansions. https://t.co/wGhvlnwhoN — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 24, 2026

99.9% of the U.S. would consider The Cheesecake Factory to be high class dining. Only an elitist like Barack Obama would invoke the Factory— home of delicious cuisine— to ridicule someone. https://t.co/6eMbn7uGrY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2026

To recap, it’s elitist to compare the Trumpified White House to a fast food chain, but not to paint everything in Washington DC in gold. Got it!

People without their heads up the president’s delusions were both delighted by Obama’s crushing takedown, and massively scornful of the Maga tantrum.

2. Eight years in the White House, and this might be Obama's finest line. pic.twitter.com/f2S7Og9lrT — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) October 24, 2026

3. Sometimes it occurs to me that Obama is easily the smartest and best spoken president of our our lives by an order of magnitude https://t.co/416joFjpah — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 24, 2026

5. Trump’s gonna launch a nuke out of sheer rage so maybe someone needs to turn off his tv https://t.co/U4CoYWRGdm — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) October 25, 2026

6. Likely one of the best one liners in Presidential history. pic.twitter.com/DIgFf0Bujf — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) October 24, 2026

7. Nobody does it better https://t.co/NhjgIgA2p1 — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 24, 2026

8. The people who voted for the gold toilet guy want you to know that the Obama cheesecake factory comments were elitist. — Mack's Cats (@maxkatz515) October 25, 2026

9. I miss having a President with a fully functioning frontal lobe. https://t.co/jCPCEl7iv0 — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 24, 2026

10. Not sure what will drive Trump crazier–this or Obama's crowds. https://t.co/Em6ZuIW9Tm — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) October 24, 2026

11. The dumbest takes are MAGA trying to claim Obama’s line about Trump making the WH look like a Cheesecake Factory is somehow elitist because CF fans will be offended that someone doesn’t want the WH to look like a chain restaurant. Even their culture war BS is lame this cycle. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 25, 2026