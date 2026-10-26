Barack Obama’s scorching ‘Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory’ dig at Trump’s White House was so much more delicious for how mad it made Maga
Donald Trump must be getting worried.
Just eight days from the Midterm elections, and the big boys are in town, with two of his Democratic predecessors hitting the campaign trail, and gunning for his lack of taste.
At a rally in Florida for gubernatorial candidate David Jolly, Bill Clinton savaged Trump’s treatment of the White House Rose Garden.
Bill Clinton: "I think Congress made a mistake not protesting turning the Rose Garden into what looks like the entrance to Liberace’s bathroom" https://t.co/9fokHCa8zV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026
But it was at a rally for Ohio’s Democratic hopefuls that Barack Obama really hit a nerve, with his brutal assessment of Trump’s obsession with gold.
OBAMA: He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. It’s gold everywhere. https://t.co/PhnamSY0Qy
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026
Well, is he wrong?
the Oval Office just keeps getting more and more gold https://t.co/2fL57Ott0j
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2026
Maga was, to use a technical term, fuuuuuuuuumin’.
To recap, it’s elitist to compare the Trumpified White House to a fast food chain, but not to paint everything in Washington DC in gold. Got it!
People without their heads up the president’s delusions were both delighted by Obama’s crushing takedown, and massively scornful of the Maga tantrum.