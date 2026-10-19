Someone asked about ‘specific objects’ that make us nostalgic for UK primary schools – 23 people who still have a drawers full of pencil sharpenings
Anyone who recalls the apparatus coming out for an afternoon PE class in the multi-use hall amidst the smell of the school dinner they just ate will know that the primary school flashbacks never leave us.
They’ve been discussing these hardwired sense memories on the AskUK page after user Deepfriedcyanid3 posed this question…
What specific objects give you nostalgia for uk primary school?
I’m looking for examples of items that remind of primary school, like toys, specific popular stationery, etc.
Settle on down on the prickly carpet as the overhead projector is fired up ready to share these responses…