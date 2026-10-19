Someone asked about ‘specific objects’ that make us nostalgic for UK primary schools – 23 people who still have a drawers full of pencil sharpenings

Life nostalgia r/AskUK

Anyone who recalls the apparatus coming out for an afternoon PE class in the multi-use hall amidst the smell of the school dinner they just ate will know that the primary school flashbacks never leave us.

They’ve been discussing these hardwired sense memories on the AskUK page after user Deepfriedcyanid3 posed this question…

What specific objects give you nostalgia for uk primary school? I’m looking for examples of items that remind of primary school, like toys, specific popular stationery, etc.

Settle on down on the prickly carpet as the overhead projector is fired up ready to share these responses…

1. ‘Those red Berol handwriting pens.’

–pixiepython

2. ‘Its gotta be the greenish rough as, paper towels.’

–Ttime101010

3. ‘The ones that fixed every ailment once wet!’

–Current_Fly9337

4. ‘Black slip on plimsolls and the overhead projectors used in singing assemblies.’

–spriteinabluecroc

5. ‘That one line from When I Needed A Neighbour… guaranteed to send the assembly hall into fits of laughter.’

–thanks_akka

6. ‘Upright piano slightly out of tune. A big CRT telly on wheels that the teacher can’t use. Bottles of warm milk that the tits have already pecked. BBC Micro in the corner of the classroom with Ceefax on the screen.’

–checkoutmypaws

7. ‘Those small wooden benches with the nobs on each end.’

–Hyper_Lamp

8. ‘Those black and yellow pencils would be my first choice. Cubes that interlock. Glue sticks. Book bags and those plastic drawers in a cabinet.’

–Excellent_Tea_164

9. ‘Maths cubes for the hundreds, tens and units.’

–Lloris1982

10. ‘Spatulas with little pots of white PVA for me, oh and the fishy smelling one.’

–Foreverythingareason

11. ‘Copydex!’

–WeveGotBillySharp