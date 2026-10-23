This swing state voter accused Abdul El-Sayed of trying to hide his middle name and it was an epic self own for the Maga age

News Abdul El-Sayed midterms US

The United States has a very important midterm election coming up with some particularly contentious races arising in key swing states.

One specific candidate seems to have lit a fire under Magas: Michigan state senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Democract Sayed is running against Republican Mike Rogers. Rogers got to where he is by trumpeting Donald Trump’s lies. Sayed has blazed a trail to headlines by addressing the issues facing Michiganders with passionate and informed speeches.

Because Sayed’s name sounds foreign to some people in his home state (cough, cough… Magas), he has faced backlash from voters. It’s an accusation he has deflected with dignity and class while always steering the conversation back to where it should be: gas prices, unnecessary foreign wars, unity on the homefront.

It’s been an uphill battle and it doesn’t appear to be getting through to everyone. Here is an interview with a voter in Sayed’s swing state who seems hell-bent on explaining why he is not qualified to lead in Michigan.

Illuminating exchange with a 19 year old voter in Detroit, worried about @AbdulElSayed’s name. @AJEnglish #Midterms2026 #Michigan https://t.co/hEukF87X9r — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) October 22, 2026

Sayed’s middle name isn’t exactly the biggest issue plaguing the United States right now. But also at the same time, thanks to this woman’s illuminating interview, it kind of is.

The replies swiftly and thoroughly dissected her ice cold take.

1. haha this is actually bone chilling! https://t.co/rehVAwlZmN — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) October 22, 2026

2. God's chosen morons. — gato fumante (@KweenInYellow) October 22, 2026

3. racism is low iq cope. https://t.co/FwYRmKLgtG — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 22, 2026

4. The concept of an Arab guy who goes by “Abdul El-Sayed” to come off as less ethnic https://t.co/KtYbfxtQSJ — Hamid Bendaas 🇩🇿🇵🇸 (@HBendaas) October 22, 2026

5. Stay in school, kids. JFC… — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) October 22, 2026

6. This didn't pop up out of nowhere. This is taught. — Scoooooooter from Michigan (@3rdDownDraws) October 22, 2026

7. This is indeed quite an exchange in just 30 seconds. https://t.co/f05wIT09vH — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) October 22, 2026

8. Doesn’t matter what race, religion or creed you are if you’re stupid and/or stupid and racist you’ll always be a Republican — LeeRoy_TN (@LeeRoy_TN) October 22, 2026