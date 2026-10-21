Someone who saw a plastering business called Fatboy Skim asked about ‘other hilarious business names’ – 22 outrageously enjoyable puns
If there’s something we enjoy in this country, it’s using the most outrageous puns as names for businesses.
As anyone who has ever bought fish and chips from an establishment called ‘The Codfather’ will tell you.
AskABrit subreddit user wallbagz certainly likes them, and shared their own recent example of a witty moniker…
Saw a plastering business today called Fatboy Skim, what are other hilarious business names you’ve spotted?
Lots of people chipped in with their own favourites, like these…