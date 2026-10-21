Someone who saw a plastering business called Fatboy Skim asked about ‘other hilarious business names’ – 22 outrageously enjoyable puns

Life r/AskUK

If there’s something we enjoy in this country, it’s using the most outrageous puns as names for businesses.

As anyone who has ever bought fish and chips from an establishment called ‘The Codfather’ will tell you.

AskABrit subreddit user wallbagz certainly likes them, and shared their own recent example of a witty moniker…

Saw a plastering business today called Fatboy Skim, what are other hilarious business names you’ve spotted?

Lots of people chipped in with their own favourites, like these…

1. ‘Florist Gump is in my town and I always chuckle when I see the vans.’

–HufflepuffHarry

2. ‘Theres a building firm that has the tagline, “You’ve tried the cowboys, now try the Indians”. Patel & Singh Builders.’

–caughtatdeepfineleg

3. ‘Air-conditioning company in Cardiff has the same!’

–HungryBandicoot55

4. ‘Not a business name but there’s a chimney sweep company that has a sticker on the back saying ‘No Victorian boys kept in the van overnight’ which I enjoyed.’

–Radiant_Yogurt_2378

5. ‘Vinyl Ritchie flooring contractor in Edinburgh. His van had the tagline, “Is it me you’re looking floor?”’

–karonskibeat

6. ‘There’s a ‘William the Concreter’ in Newcastle.’

–McFizzleKicks

7. ‘Famous kebab van in Bristol called Jason Donervan.’

–ShrimpBennett

8. ‘Road sweeping lorry called The Grim Sweeper, painted with blood dripping from the letters.’

–orensiocled

9. ‘Ant the Dec, he was a decorator.’

–Single-Aardvark9330

10. ‘Portsmouth has a locksmith called Surelock Homes.’

–DrSaturn93

11. ‘Pest Stop Boys.’

–crispycat40