This Spanish TV reporter got a bit too close to the extreme weather and it’s a salutary lesson for us all

Videos weather

It’s getting stormy out there, not just in the UK but across Europe and in this particular instance Spain.

It’s a weather reporter who went out to the coast in Ondarroa, northern Spain, to show people just how dangerous the waves were getting and he found out for himself in dramatic style. Very dramatic.

And this clip posted by @SebasMaspons (‘What a scare’) went viral for reasons which will rapidly become apparent.

Lo que acaba de ocurrir en #EuskadiQuedate . Vaya susto #EnDirecto #Television https://t.co/1HzYkYPYHK — Sebas Maspons (@SebasMaspons) October 22, 2026

According to everything we can find the reporter and camera operator are all well and good, just very wet.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

‘What’s the point of the reporter standing there like that… I mean, you could see it coming.’

@carlosmoreno_ch ‘Oh my God, why am I laughing at this HAHAHAHAHA.’

@vclavijo16 ‘The tiniest lil sigh that the reporter lets out when the cold water hits ’em 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m dying.’

@CordobesVLLC ‘Two notes: ‘You can’t spend all day on television warning the population not to commit irresponsible acts that put their integrity at risk, and then immediately afterward endanger workers. ‘IT’S NOT NECESSARY TO SEE TWO PEOPLE IN DANGER EVERY TIME THERE’S A STORM.’

@javi_diazavila ‘Important, both Sergio and Raquel are fine. Today there was no warning nor have we exceeded any barrier. The risk referred to is that of tomorrow, October 23rd.’

@Odeiesnaola ‘Thank you, Mr. Spanish, for such a masterful meme.’

@G4P50

Source @SebasMaspons