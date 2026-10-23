This Maga said Donald Trump has always been right about everything and it’s like the essence of the Trump cult in 17 seconds flat
As the United States stumbles towards midterm elections, voters want their voices heard.
That means more than just heading to the ballot box on November 4th. It means giving passionate interviews to the media.
Disclaimer: “passionate” does not mean “educated” or “informed” or “well articulated.” As a matter of fact, it usually means “angry” and “oblivious” and “damaging to the future of democracy.”
Fox News was on the scene in Sioux City, Iowa for one of Donald Trump’s midterm rallies. They caught one of Trump’s supporters before heading in and asked him about America’s continued war with Iran and the impact it’s having on gas prices.
His answer was a study in denial.
“I just trust President Trump. Everything that he’s said, he’s always been right about. I believe he’ll continue to be right about everything.” https://t.co/cRMdjvk0mf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2026
It’s hard to argue with someone who is so far detached from reality.
That didn’t stop many people in the repllies from trying.