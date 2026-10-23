This Maga said Donald Trump has always been right about everything and it’s like the essence of the Trump cult in 17 seconds flat

News donald trump MAGA voters

As the United States stumbles towards midterm elections, voters want their voices heard.

That means more than just heading to the ballot box on November 4th. It means giving passionate interviews to the media.

Disclaimer: “passionate” does not mean “educated” or “informed” or “well articulated.” As a matter of fact, it usually means “angry” and “oblivious” and “damaging to the future of democracy.”

Fox News was on the scene in Sioux City, Iowa for one of Donald Trump’s midterm rallies. They caught one of Trump’s supporters before heading in and asked him about America’s continued war with Iran and the impact it’s having on gas prices.

His answer was a study in denial.

“I just trust President Trump. Everything that he’s said, he’s always been right about. I believe he’ll continue to be right about everything.” https://t.co/cRMdjvk0mf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2026

It’s hard to argue with someone who is so far detached from reality.

That didn’t stop many people in the repllies from trying.

1. You cannot reason with this level of stupid. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 22, 2026

2. This guy could watch Trump rob a bank and compliment his financial management skills. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) October 22, 2026

3. This is why Nigerian princes keep sending emails. Somebody always replies. The most terrifying part isn't that Trump lies. It's that millions of people consider questioning him an act of betrayal. https://t.co/DmieRdn4zy — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 22, 2026

4. It's hard to believe that this person has the same voting power as you do. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 22, 2026

5. Imagine saying someone has been "right about everything" when they were documented to have been wrong at least 30,573 times in just a four-year period. https://t.co/lj8G7dqZz3 — Mark Raymond (@markraymond) October 22, 2026

7. Y'all better vote or this man will determine which party controls Congress. https://t.co/Oi2sVVZWcF — Covie (@covie_93) October 22, 2026

9. When Trump said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose supporters, this is the kind of blind loyalty he was talking about. https://t.co/QdrwbmKqqy — Max Flugrath🗳️ (@MaxFlugrath) October 22, 2026