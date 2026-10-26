This reporter had the very best response to Donald Trump’s apparent casual racism

US donald trump

Donald Trump isn’t keen on the name Mohammed because, well, he’s Donald Trump. And we know this because he stands up at his Maga rallies and say stuff like this.

Trump pushes gutter racism: "The guy in Michigan is pretty bad too — Mohammed, as I call him … if you have any question about somebody from that part of the world’s name, just call him ‘Mohammed,’ you’ll be right 64% of the time." https://t.co/2plSLul8Zt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

And we mention that because Trump was still wanging on about Mohammeds when he was extolling the virtues of his Space Force to Fox News anchor Roop Raj, who was born and grew up in the US and whose parents emigrated to the US from India in the 1970s.

And Raj’s A++ response was exactly the one Trump deserved.

Trump: If your name was Mohammad, I could read that from space Reporter: My name is Roop. Trump: I was referring to if you were over in Iran https://t.co/epeFF5Fvih — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 26, 2026

Yeah of course you knew that, Mr President. We’re not sure he even knows his own first name at this point.

1. I’m fucking crying. Roop you absolute icon. https://t.co/XBMu24BrjU — Ellie 💕 (@CabbotEllie) October 26, 2026

2. No one really understands the depths of his diseased mind. — James Bailey (@JamesBaileywww) October 26, 2026

3. “I thought so” — Left Right Center MI (@leftofcentermi) October 26, 2026