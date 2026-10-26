US donald trump

This reporter had the very best response to Donald Trump’s apparent casual racism

John Plunkett. Updated October 26th, 2026

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Donald Trump isn’t keen on the name Mohammed because, well, he’s Donald Trump. And we know this because he stands up at his Maga rallies and say stuff like this.

And we mention that because Trump was still wanging on about Mohammeds when he was extolling the virtues of his Space Force to Fox News anchor Roop Raj, who was born and grew up in the US and whose parents emigrated to the US from India in the 1970s.

And Raj’s A++ response was exactly the one Trump deserved.

Yeah of course you knew that, Mr President. We’re not sure he even knows his own first name at this point.

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