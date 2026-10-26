Donald Trump’s reaction to being bodied by Barack Obama in front of a packed rally was every bit as unhinged as you’d expect

US barack obama donald trump

Donald Trump is obsessed with size. Having the tallest arch, the longest reflecting pool, the highest polls – even if those things aren’t actually true. We suspect a psychologist might have a thing or two to say about that, but we’d rather not think about it.

He’s also obsessed with crowd size, so the packed rally in Ohio for Barack Obama will have made the shit hit the fan. By shit, we mean ketchup, and by fan, we mean the wall.

Trump went from packing arenas to the punchline at intimate gatherings. I love this for him. Obama, no notes 🔥 https://t.co/0CEsAgF518 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) October 25, 2026

It wasn’t just the level of support that will have sent him into a rage. Obama absolutely bodied him in his speech.

This supercut is likely to make Trump VERY upset. The difference between Trump and Obama is on full display, and the contrast is absolutely devastating. Watch until the end… https://t.co/QWj9ykNYiO — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 25, 2026

I think Obama might’ve just won the Democrats the Senate…. Trump is gonna be so pissed off about this. He’s probably going to bomb another few countries. https://t.co/ybx8wSx0YE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 24, 2026

Sure enough, either Trump or Natalie Harp vented the president’s spleen on Truth Social.

Trump is CRASHING OUT over Obama on the campaign trail https://t.co/R4dLYpse7A — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 25, 2026

Let’s see that again.

‘Obama was a grossly incompetent President! He paid off Iran with $Billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon. He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost. Now he’s campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also. He’s a Fake Doctor, who runs what is considered to be the WORST CLINIC IN AMERICA. I won Michigan, BIG, have brought back the Car Industry, the Air Force Base, and everything else. Also, more jobs than ever before. Michigan doesn’t want an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed – And there’s plenty. VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS! He will never let you down! President DONALD J. TRUMP’

Here’s how people reacted to the entirely predictable rant.

1. Obama's rallies yesterday got his goat. pic.twitter.com/OskwLEughm — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 25, 2026

2. Trump has meltdown about Obama at 12:42 AM. Looks like Obama’s rally really got to him. You can tell he’s BIGLY jealous of the man. pic.twitter.com/vvVupO1Jcy — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 25, 2026

4. Trump’s late night crashout over Obama is right on schedule. pic.twitter.com/58IyAmtCXX — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) October 25, 2026

5. Trump is having nightmares tonight about Obama. pic.twitter.com/QTQkOC8cRk — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 25, 2026

6. WOW!! Donald Trump has a very severe case of ODS, [Obama-Derangement-Syndrome.] https://t.co/kDe6zFGOoV — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) October 25, 2026

7. “QUIET! What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” — Trump https://t.co/4udgPgh1Pn — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) October 25, 2026

8. Trump calling somebody arrogant guy needs to look in the mirror. https://t.co/Qjs61Gxoxj — Vontrell ❄️ (@2ktrell) October 25, 2026

9. It’s frightening how much his post read like a fucking SNL bit. The compounding lies and just all round small dick energy is wild. He’s a joke in charge of the codes ffs — AsYouWish🇳🇿 (@asyouwishsteve) October 25, 2026

10. Obama's an excellent orator and apparently got under the man-child's skin. Lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/N6JTENFA8l — Mike Telles (@MikeTelles39609) October 25, 2026

11. It’s October 2026. Obama left office nearly TEN YEARS AGO. Trump is still ranting about him, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. Three people who apparently occupy more space in his head than the actual business of governing America. https://t.co/RaYRMtWMit — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) October 25, 2026

12. He’s mad, crazy, and insane, but what he’s feeling right now is called butt-hurt. 😆 — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) October 25, 2026

13. I called it. I said 2AM. https://t.co/Pdvwoj5o0S — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) October 25, 2026

14. Trump was throwing ketchup at the walls while we were all like: pic.twitter.com/DdBPfKztBC — Occam’s HellRazor (@MarissaLadd) October 25, 2026

Voters might like to consider his choice of words.

"… Jews and Blacks… AND Americans…" I hope that line alone informs Jewish and black Americans how Trump really views them. Thanks Jay Overfield @overfield49284 https://t.co/xs3QNWgJFn — Just M (@rhus_m) October 25, 2026

Source MeidasTouch Image MeidasTouch, Screengrab