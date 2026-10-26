‘What started as a joke, but everyone took it seriously?’ – 17 laughing matters that got weirdly real
Life is full of real people and events that border on the ridiculous. If you’re at all tuned into recent politics, this will be grimly relatable.
However there are also those things that began life as mocking critiques before being picked up as the real deal.
Redditor u/RobIson240YT was curious to hear some examples, so they put the following question to – you guessed it – r/AskReddit:
‘What started as a joke, but everyone took it seriously?’
Here are the top answers that crossed from humour to reality…