People have been sharing ‘life admin tasks they have completely given up on’ – 21 people who shrugged off the shackles of tedium
There are some beautiful and inspiring moments of life – the giggle of a baby, a sunrise, your team scoring the winning goal – but, let’s face it, the vast majority of our time is spent doing tedious, repetitive and, often, pointless tasks.
However, some people are fighting back against the grind of boring daily tasks by simply… not doing them.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Beneficial-Status452 shared their feelings on the matter…
‘What is one small ‘life admin’ task you have completely given up on, and how do you feel about it?
‘I was sorting through a pile of post that had been building up for weeks and realised I have basically stopped opening anything that looks like a bill or an official letter until it is absolutely necessary. I used to be quite on top of it all, but somewhere along the way I just let it slide.
‘It got me wondering whether other people have similar small things they have quietly abandoned. Maybe it is ironing, or keeping on top of the garden, or pretending to understand what is happening with your pension. Curious to know what yours is and whether it bothers you or if you have made peace with it.
And their fellow freedom fighters chipped in with the stuff they’ve happily abandoned, like this…