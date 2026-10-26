Donald Trump said most people don’t know what ‘incumbent’ means and it reflected even worse on him than it did Maga

Politics alaska donald trump incumbent

Nothing exposes Donald Trump quite like when he says other people don’t know how to spell a word or what a word even means.

The projection is brutally obvious for all to see except the president himself.

So when Trump was speaking to reporters about how Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan, whom he has endorsed, appears on the ballot alongside Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher, in Alaska, it was pretty clear what he was happening.

When he says “a lot of people don’t know what incumbent means,” he means HE doesn’t know what “incumbent” means.

Trump says Alaska’s ballot is illegal because people don’t know what “incumbent” means https://t.co/66ZCrQkeBc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2026

Trump keeps arguing that Alaska’s Senate ballot is confusing voters because it includes two candidates with similar names. In fact, he thinks this makes the ballot “illegal,” another word he doesn’t seem to understand.

The replies were happy to supply a full explanation for what’s going on with ballots heading into the midterms.

1. You’d have to be dumb with a b to not know what incumbent means. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 25, 2026

2. By "people" he means him. He's stupid. — 15six (@the15six) October 25, 2026

3. As always, Trump is right. “Incumbent” is like “dumb.” Unless you’re a stable genius like the president, you’d never know it has a “b.” Obviously the election must be cancelled. https://t.co/rKS3bdN4Dn — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) October 25, 2026

4. He does really think his voters are insanely dumb. https://t.co/495TF8zdZP — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 25, 2026

5. In other words Trump doesn't know what "incumbent" means https://t.co/vcBddsnili — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) October 25, 2026

6. Wait till Trump finds out it has a 'B' in it. https://t.co/2ZTAVMIVk1 — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) October 26, 2026

7. Yes we do. For example, trump was the incumbent when we voted his worthless ass out in 2020. And as long as I live, I’ll never understand why, after all his crimes, after all his treason, and nearly destroying the US the first time, he was allowed to waddle for president again. https://t.co/QLF2YXBWFz — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) October 25, 2026

8. Yes, he actually does believe his supporters are this stupid. And no, that doesn’t make Alaska’s election illegal. His party is going to lose the midterms because he’s a failed president. It’s that simple. https://t.co/V2lvT3dg7g — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) October 25, 2026