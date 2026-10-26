Politics alaska donald trump incumbent
Donald Trump said most people don’t know what ‘incumbent’ means and it reflected even worse on him than it did Maga
Nothing exposes Donald Trump quite like when he says other people don’t know how to spell a word or what a word even means.
The projection is brutally obvious for all to see except the president himself.
So when Trump was speaking to reporters about how Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan, whom he has endorsed, appears on the ballot alongside Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher, in Alaska, it was pretty clear what he was happening.
When he says “a lot of people don’t know what incumbent means,” he means HE doesn’t know what “incumbent” means.
Trump says Alaska’s ballot is illegal because people don’t know what “incumbent” means https://t.co/66ZCrQkeBc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2026
Trump keeps arguing that Alaska’s Senate ballot is confusing voters because it includes two candidates with similar names. In fact, he thinks this makes the ballot “illegal,” another word he doesn’t seem to understand.
The replies were happy to supply a full explanation for what’s going on with ballots heading into the midterms.