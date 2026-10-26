‘Which celebrity knew when to walk away and left their legacy intact?’ – 22 stars who gave up while the going was good
Celebrity is a fickle mistress. One minute you’re the bees knees, everyone adores you and you can do no wrong.
The next you’ve re-released an already questionable album with four new songs that even your most devoted new fans can’t pretend to like (naming no names,
Taylor Swift).
However, some stars know when to stop flogging a dead horse before they’ve even started and walk away from fame and success with their reputation, and their bank balance, in tact.
Over on the AskReddit page, user Funny-Counter8762 posed this question…
Which celebrity knew when to walk away and left their legacy intact?
Here are some famous folks who remain beloved, even though we may not have heard much from them lately…