This musician remixed that weird glitch sound that came out of Donald Trump’s mouth into a song and it’s a hilarious work of genius
We’ve recently been featuring on these pages the bizarre noises that have been emanating from Donald Trump’s gob as he addresses various rallies before those all important mid terms.
Truly weird stuff, we’re sure you’ll agree.
Well now super talented Twitter user The Kiffness has taken one of those weird sounds and made it into a really catchy and utterly hilarious song.
Here’s the glorious result.
Ok, I guess now is a good time to announce my return to X… Burp! Enjoy. https://t.co/NMoLgkJXDZ
— The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) October 23, 2026
Well that’s an earworm we weren’t expecting. Others loved it too.