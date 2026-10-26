This musician remixed that weird glitch sound that came out of Donald Trump’s mouth into a song and it’s a hilarious work of genius

Videos donald trump

We’ve recently been featuring on these pages the bizarre noises that have been emanating from Donald Trump’s gob as he addresses various rallies before those all important mid terms.

Truly weird stuff, we’re sure you’ll agree.

Well now super talented Twitter user The Kiffness has taken one of those weird sounds and made it into a really catchy and utterly hilarious song.

Here’s the glorious result.

Ok, I guess now is a good time to announce my return to X… Burp! Enjoy. https://t.co/NMoLgkJXDZ — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) October 23, 2026

Well that’s an earworm we weren’t expecting. Others loved it too.

1. It's a verifiable fact that any video with music is improved by adding the vibing cat. — Barry Johnson (@MplsBarry) October 23, 2026

2. Do you have any insight as to how many times I have to watch this before I can watch without laughing hysterically? 🤣 — Darren  ™ (@darren04) October 23, 2026

5. when the *burp* hits pic.twitter.com/uEpvXu0oRp — Hypostomus Plecostomus (@BasedPleco247) October 23, 2026

6. Brilliant. — Joel Cardwell (@jdcarX) October 23, 2026

7. As soon as I saw the cat my entire face lit up with a toothy grin. Love it. Ha. +1. — prithvi (@anondeguerre) October 23, 2026

8. When the Burp hits, is the new when the Drop hits.

Needs more burp! pic.twitter.com/gQtYOdzBUz — SkegSurf2 (@SkegSurf2) October 23, 2026

9. We still haven't quite moved on from "They're Eating The Dogs, They're Eating The Cats", and there's already a new hit! 😄 — Gryn ✌ (@gryn_a) October 23, 2026

10. The burp heard around the world! 🤣 — Jason Thomas ✝️ (@JTAZUSA) October 24, 2026

11. Back with a banger! — Mikael Henriksson (@mhenrixon) October 23, 2026

12. Trump is a beatboxer https://t.co/kCg4EeTtEb — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 23, 2026