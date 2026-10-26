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This musician remixed that weird glitch sound that came out of Donald Trump’s mouth into a song and it’s a hilarious work of genius

David Harris. Updated October 26th, 2026

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We’ve recently been featuring on these pages the bizarre noises that have been emanating from Donald Trump’s gob as he addresses various rallies before those all important mid terms.

Truly weird stuff, we’re sure you’ll agree.

Well now super talented Twitter user The Kiffness has taken one of those weird sounds and made it into a really catchy and utterly hilarious song.

Here’s the glorious result.

Well that’s an earworm we weren’t expecting. Others loved it too.

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