Donald Trump was just hit with an all-time great heckle and now the entire internet wants to buy them a beer
Donald Trump’s back on the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections and it’s fair to say it hasn’t been going entirely well for the president ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
And it went especially badly at this particular really in Mississippi after he got hit with one of the all-time great heckles. And what was so good about it was not just what he said but because everyone could hear it in the room so clearly you could be forgiven for thinking he was miked up.
BEST HECKLER EVER at Mississippi Trump rally:
“Shove that ballroom up your fat ass”. https://t.co/6Jy0k3vFio
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 27, 2026
“SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!”
And by the looks of these responses on Twitter that person will surely never have to pay for a beer ever again.