Donald Trump was just hit with an all-time great heckle and now the entire internet wants to buy them a beer

US donald trump heckler

Donald Trump’s back on the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections and it’s fair to say it hasn’t been going entirely well for the president ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

And it went especially badly at this particular really in Mississippi after he got hit with one of the all-time great heckles. And what was so good about it was not just what he said but because everyone could hear it in the room so clearly you could be forgiven for thinking he was miked up.

BEST HECKLER EVER at Mississippi Trump rally: “Shove that ballroom up your fat ass”. https://t.co/6Jy0k3vFio — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 27, 2026

“SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!”

And by the looks of these responses on Twitter that person will surely never have to pay for a beer ever again.

1. Oh they locked in LMAOOOO https://t.co/q0Qt8gu9NM — Fast Times (@KarateSkool) October 27, 2026

2. Came thru so clean thank you patriot https://t.co/71JiNxf2Mm — Jared Blank (@jaredsblank) October 27, 2026

3. If only there were a Nobel Prize for heckling https://t.co/pHa4XT2C36 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) October 27, 2026

4. never seen this diva so clearly gagged https://t.co/DgVhexiVcu — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 27, 2026

5. Let’s start a go fund me for this brave mofo

I wanna be his friend so we can shove that ballroom up Trump fat diaper @$$ together — Papo (@pjampaganza) October 27, 2026

6. Oh you KNOW that one hurt him https://t.co/Rk0K03eiD4 — Tommy Stella (@tommy_stella) October 27, 2026