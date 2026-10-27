There’s not enough aloe vera in the world to soothe the burns from the Telegraph’s excoriating Liz Truss book review – 17 insults to add to the injury

Politics Bad reviews Liz Truss

Just when you thought Liz Truss and her conspiracy theories about ‘the Establishment’ banding together to stop her being successful were nicely boxed off in her unsuccessful podcast, or the right-wing conferences she likes to attend, she’s only gone and written a book.

New book out on 26th October. Order your copy now – links below! https://t.co/hhzaIhWErP — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026

Even that came with a side order of batshittery.

The book the Bank of England doesn’t want you to read 👇 https://t.co/WGI9K6JnD5 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026

Weirdly*, it didn’t exactly make people want to rush out and buy it.

*sarcasm

Can’t wait to read Liz Truss’s new book. https://t.co/j9WETnxCca — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 26, 2026

This is some weird shit, as someone once said of someone .. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 20, 2026

Can’t wait to read about the Marxist gilt markets doing a heist on themselves. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 20, 2026

It seems that vibe was well and truly justified. Simon Heffer of the Telegraph took the hit for the rest of us and read the thing, which at 99 pages is – like her tenure in Downing Street was – mercifully short.

"Like an alcoholic who cannot admit they have a drinking problem, the former PM is convinced that everyone else is to blame for her failures." Read Simon Heffer’s zero star review 👇

https://t.co/PRuBxXbxc6 https://t.co/OZrqBrhJoZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 26, 2026

With zero stars and some scathing quotes, it may just be the most negative review we’ve ever seen.

Here are a couple of teasers.

‘(I)n Bank Job, her preposterous book-length attempt to justify the policy – an attempt reminiscent of the worst sort of saloon-bar bore, ranting in a corner while other patrons realise it’s time to go home – Truss never concedes she was remotely at fault.’ ‘Of all the books I have ever reviewed that purported to offer a serious thesis, this is without question the most deranged. If you are seeking a Christmas present for someone you really don’t like, give them a copy.’

We seldom use the word ‘yikes’, because we’re not cartoon characters hunting fake ghosts with a talking dog – but yikes!

Simon Heffer’s final pars in his review of Liz Truss’ new book. Of all the best examples of the Westminster unreality machine, where parts of the illiberal metropolitan elite and press build someone up clearly beyond their abilities, she was by far the worst. Zero accountability, of course. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 26, 2026

People were very much here for it. Let’s dive in.

1. Liz Truss’s book getting a zero star review is peak Liz Truss 😂 https://t.co/XAf0Zwl85v pic.twitter.com/9ALzIBqI94 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) October 26, 2026

2. Some review 🤣🤣 Bank Job by Liz Truss: zero-star review Liz Truss’s new book is the most deranged thing I’ve ever read

Like an alcoholic who cannot admit they have a drinking problem, the former PM is convinced that everyone else is to blame for her failures… — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 26, 2026

3. And the reviews are in! pic.twitter.com/dBxjDO1LLH — Jack Elsom (@JackElsom) October 26, 2026

4. Blimey. Simon Heffer on Liz Truss's new book. Following his advice it could become a best seller pic.twitter.com/jP6v4lRi8W — David James (@drdavidajames) October 26, 2026

5. Not sure which is the funniest about this, the headline, the 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 1 star filled in, or the accompanying photo👇 When you've lost even the batshit @Telegraph 🤡 pic.twitter.com/nALsHg0wR0 — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) October 26, 2026

6. “I’m looking for a book with a no star review that’s been described as deranged, unhinged and totally batshit bonkers. The author? Truss, Liz Truss.” pic.twitter.com/mi6d3HtDYL — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) October 26, 2026

7. Terrific take down of Truss's completely paranoid book, though personally I would not have dignified her ramblings with a review. Deranged about sums it up https://t.co/0Fd4rIrg0r — jeremy warner (@JeremyWarnerUK) October 26, 2026

8. She is bonkers. Joined LibDems after Thatcher revolution. Served as one of the most woke Ministers for a decade. Failed comprehensively as PM. Name is a shorthand for utter failure. Embarrassing. Delusional. Irrelevant. https://t.co/69H2h7nWHf — Sir Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) October 26, 2026