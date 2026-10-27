Politics Bad reviews Liz Truss
There’s not enough aloe vera in the world to soothe the burns from the Telegraph’s excoriating Liz Truss book review – 17 insults to add to the injury
Just when you thought Liz Truss and her conspiracy theories about ‘the Establishment’ banding together to stop her being successful were nicely boxed off in her unsuccessful podcast, or the right-wing conferences she likes to attend, she’s only gone and written a book.
New book out on 26th October. Order your copy now – links below! https://t.co/hhzaIhWErP
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026
Even that came with a side order of batshittery.
The book the Bank of England doesn’t want you to read 👇 https://t.co/WGI9K6JnD5
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 20, 2026
Weirdly*, it didn’t exactly make people want to rush out and buy it.
*sarcasm
Can’t wait to read Liz Truss’s new book. https://t.co/j9WETnxCca
— Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 26, 2026
This is some weird shit, as someone once said of someone ..
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 20, 2026
Can’t wait to read about the Marxist gilt markets doing a heist on themselves.
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 20, 2026
It seems that vibe was well and truly justified. Simon Heffer of the Telegraph took the hit for the rest of us and read the thing, which at 99 pages is – like her tenure in Downing Street was – mercifully short.
"Like an alcoholic who cannot admit they have a drinking problem, the former PM is convinced that everyone else is to blame for her failures."
Read Simon Heffer’s zero star review 👇
https://t.co/PRuBxXbxc6 https://t.co/OZrqBrhJoZ
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 26, 2026
With zero stars and some scathing quotes, it may just be the most negative review we’ve ever seen.
Here are a couple of teasers.
‘(I)n Bank Job, her preposterous book-length attempt to justify the policy – an attempt reminiscent of the worst sort of saloon-bar bore, ranting in a corner while other patrons realise it’s time to go home – Truss never concedes she was remotely at fault.’
‘Of all the books I have ever reviewed that purported to offer a serious thesis, this is without question the most deranged. If you are seeking a Christmas present for someone you really don’t like, give them a copy.’
We seldom use the word ‘yikes’, because we’re not cartoon characters hunting fake ghosts with a talking dog – but yikes!
Simon Heffer’s final pars in his review of Liz Truss’ new book.
Of all the best examples of the Westminster unreality machine, where parts of the illiberal metropolitan elite and press build someone up clearly beyond their abilities, she was by far the worst. Zero accountability, of course.
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 26, 2026
People were very much here for it. Let’s dive in.