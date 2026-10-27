The richest man of all time has been lecturing people about the ‘elites’ in Ukraine, and the irony was off the scale

US

It’s truly grim, but it looks a lot like Elon Musk and Donald Trump are both pretty much Team Russia when it comes to the invasion of Ukraine. You’ll never hear them criticising Putin the aggressor, but they’re constantly berating and belittling Zelenskyy.

Musk has recently took to Twitter to have another swipe at the Ukrainian ‘elites’. It’s quite something, made even more astonishing by the fact that it’s coming from the richest man in the history of the planet.

Wow. Where to start? Well, with the replies of course.

1. Did Vladimir Putin write this tweet? — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) October 23, 2026

2. A trillionaire calling others elites is peak 2026. — New Republic 1916 (@newireland1916) October 24, 2026

4. Shut the fuck up, and fix their Starlink. https://t.co/EjGtIq1CJ1 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 23, 2026

5. This irony in this post…. we have the most corrupt administration in US history, your trying to buy and election, and you have the audacity to say Ukraine is a problem? This is why we should tax the rich. Elon and the rest od the MAGA wealthy are incredibly out of touch and… — Ricky Bolman (@BolmanRicky) October 23, 2026

6. Weird, you don’t mention Putin at all. What on earth could his incentives be? https://t.co/5LopEgXwQ9 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 23, 2026

7. The richest man in the world who literally handcuffed Ukrainian defence so that a murderous dictator could murder more people has thoughts about "the elite." Bullshit, Musk. Bullshit. Tell your new buddy Putin to go the fuck home. — Gator⚡Gum (@gator_gum) October 23, 2026

8. And your solution is to help Russia steamroll them? — Fred Lambert (@FredLambert) October 23, 2026