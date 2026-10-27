The richest man of all time has been lecturing people about the ‘elites’ in Ukraine, and the irony was off the scale
It’s truly grim, but it looks a lot like Elon Musk and Donald Trump are both pretty much Team Russia when it comes to the invasion of Ukraine. You’ll never hear them criticising Putin the aggressor, but they’re constantly berating and belittling Zelenskyy.
Musk has recently took to Twitter to have another swipe at the Ukrainian ‘elites’. It’s quite something, made even more astonishing by the fact that it’s coming from the richest man in the history of the planet.
Wow. Where to start? Well, with the replies of course.