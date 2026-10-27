US

The richest man of all time has been lecturing people about the ‘elites’ in Ukraine, and the irony was off the scale

David Harris. Updated October 27th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s truly grim, but it looks a lot like Elon Musk and Donald Trump are both pretty much Team Russia when it comes to the invasion of Ukraine. You’ll never hear them criticising Putin the aggressor, but they’re constantly berating and belittling Zelenskyy.

Musk has recently took to Twitter to have another swipe at the Ukrainian ‘elites’. It’s quite something, made even more astonishing by the fact that it’s coming from the richest man in the history of the planet.

What’s actually going on in Ukraine is that there is a massive incentive difference between the elites and the people. The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches.

Wow. Where to start? Well, with the replies of course.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2