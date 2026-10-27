US donald trump JD Vance

JD Vance said gas prices skyrocket every time some tinpot dictator throws a tantrum, and the internet had news for him – 18 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2026

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If they’re handing out prizes for being the least self-aware – and Fifa probably is – then JD Vance might be in with a shout after this spectacular accidental burn on his own boss at a rally in Montana.

He’s not known for possessing a spine, so it has to be an embarrassing error, which by a happy coincidence is his Secret Service code name.

Vance may not have realised what he was saying, but everyone else got onto it right away. These reactions have it covered.

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