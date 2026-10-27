JD Vance said gas prices skyrocket every time some tinpot dictator throws a tantrum, and the internet had news for him – 18 favourite reactions

US donald trump JD Vance

If they’re handing out prizes for being the least self-aware – and Fifa probably is – then JD Vance might be in with a shout after this spectacular accidental burn on his own boss at a rally in Montana.

JD Vance: "Gas prices are too high … they skyrocket every time some tinpot dictator decides to throw a tantrum" https://t.co/4kSokSvhVm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026

He’s not known for possessing a spine, so it has to be an embarrassing error, which by a happy coincidence is his Secret Service code name.

Vance may not have realised what he was saying, but everyone else got onto it right away. These reactions have it covered.

2. Can’t believe he’d talk about Trump like that https://t.co/uegYzK2NtB — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 26, 2026

3. They are telling on themselves again… https://t.co/FaLLf9Pbn8 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 26, 2026

4. So he talking about his boss? https://t.co/HHudRK3rGn — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 26, 2026

5. That tinpot dictator is Donald Trump. https://t.co/hHMX03STtQ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 26, 2026

6. Rude way to speak about your boss https://t.co/ZY9XBlfxa8 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 26, 2026

8. Did he just call Trump a tinpot dictator? 😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 26, 2026