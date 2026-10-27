JD Vance said gas prices skyrocket every time some tinpot dictator throws a tantrum, and the internet had news for him – 18 favourite reactions
If they’re handing out prizes for being the least self-aware – and Fifa probably is – then JD Vance might be in with a shout after this spectacular accidental burn on his own boss at a rally in Montana.
JD Vance: "Gas prices are too high … they skyrocket every time some tinpot dictator decides to throw a tantrum" https://t.co/4kSokSvhVm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026
He’s not known for possessing a spine, so it has to be an embarrassing error, which by a happy coincidence is his Secret Service code name.
Vance may not have realised what he was saying, but everyone else got onto it right away. These reactions have it covered.