Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert jenrick
To the camera operator who devastatingly cut to Nigel Farage during Robert Jenrick’s speech, take the rest of the week off!
Spare a thought – only kidding – for Robert Jenrick, the Tory turncoat turned Nigel Farage fanboy who had to address a barely half full hall at Reform UK’s pre-budget get-together in Westminster on Monday.
But at least he could have expected Farage himself to give him his full attention, right? Maybe even a little bit of love?
Except that whatever adoration Jenrick has left for the Reform UK leader appears not to be reciprocated, after this devastating cut during Monday’s live coverage of Jenrick’s pity patter.
Farage has basically given up hasn’t he. 😆
#AimHighVoteLowe #RestoreBritain https://t.co/N5pQJ4gVzH
— Mike Shez (@Shezmike1) October 26, 2026
Give that camera operator the rest of the week off!