Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert jenrick

To the camera operator who devastatingly cut to Nigel Farage during Robert Jenrick’s speech, take the rest of the week off!

John Plunkett. Updated October 27th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Robert Jenrick, the Tory turncoat turned Nigel Farage fanboy who had to address a barely half full hall at Reform UK’s pre-budget get-together in Westminster on Monday.

But at least he could have expected Farage himself to give him his full attention, right? Maybe even a little bit of love?

Except that whatever adoration Jenrick has left for the Reform UK leader appears not to be reciprocated, after this devastating cut during Monday’s live coverage of Jenrick’s pity patter.

Give that camera operator the rest of the week off!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2