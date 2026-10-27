To the camera operator who devastatingly cut to Nigel Farage during Robert Jenrick’s speech, take the rest of the week off!

Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert jenrick

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Robert Jenrick, the Tory turncoat turned Nigel Farage fanboy who had to address a barely half full hall at Reform UK’s pre-budget get-together in Westminster on Monday.

But at least he could have expected Farage himself to give him his full attention, right? Maybe even a little bit of love?

Except that whatever adoration Jenrick has left for the Reform UK leader appears not to be reciprocated, after this devastating cut during Monday’s live coverage of Jenrick’s pity patter.

Farage has basically given up hasn’t he. 😆

#AimHighVoteLowe #RestoreBritain https://t.co/N5pQJ4gVzH — Mike Shez (@Shezmike1) October 26, 2026

Give that camera operator the rest of the week off!

1. Steve Coogan couldn’t write a better Partridge bit than this https://t.co/G23wW1W78F — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) October 26, 2026

3. It never fails to amaze how his 'followers' can't intuit just what a hoofwanking con merchant he is. — Eurogaz (@eurogaz) October 26, 2026

4. You'd expect more for £72m. — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 26, 2026