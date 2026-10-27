Politics nigel farage Reform UK
Nigel Farage’s jokes fell hilariously flat in front of his own Reform UK audience and this clip should be made available on prescription
Nigel Farage had a Reform UK bash in Westminster on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s budget, the first under new PM Andy Burnham.
But given how poorly-attended the event was it is was more of a tap than a bash.
And it didn’t fall any flatter than this particular moment where the Reform UK leader tried to laugh off the Commons investigation into his finances with a bunch of jokes that fell so flat we thought it was Shrove Tuesday.
Farage asked about the Commons Standards Investigation – His cringeworthy response falls flat with the audience. https://t.co/kjDwmG69B5
— The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) October 26, 2026
Make it available on prescription, people!
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.