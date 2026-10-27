Nigel Farage’s jokes fell hilariously flat in front of his own Reform UK audience and this clip should be made available on prescription

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage had a Reform UK bash in Westminster on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s budget, the first under new PM Andy Burnham.

But given how poorly-attended the event was it is was more of a tap than a bash.

And it didn’t fall any flatter than this particular moment where the Reform UK leader tried to laugh off the Commons investigation into his finances with a bunch of jokes that fell so flat we thought it was Shrove Tuesday.

Farage asked about the Commons Standards Investigation – His cringeworthy response falls flat with the audience. https://t.co/kjDwmG69B5 — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) October 26, 2026

Make it available on prescription, people!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. "Laugh at my jokes, for God's sake. I'm dying on my arse up here…" pic.twitter.com/ODG0Gid1JT — Oliver (@OWS1892) October 26, 2026

2. Oh my that's incredibly cringe. — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 26, 2026

3. Not only is he hilariously unfunny, but laying the groundwork for a Trump-style rigged investigation. https://t.co/NjalYnOVJW — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 26, 2026

4. The awkward pause for the laughter that never came 🤣🤣😂 https://t.co/Ks4XwVpwc8 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) October 26, 2026

5. Farage utterly humiliates himself as he tries to trivialise Standards. https://t.co/o8DBxlCGe5 — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 26, 2026

6. This is delicious. https://t.co/CtyFi2KyI8 — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) October 26, 2026