Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert jenrick

Reform’s almost empty press conference was already a festival of schadenfreude, and then Farage made the worst excuses since Pizza Express

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 27th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

This week, the Government will reveal its plans for the economy, in the first budget since Andy Burnham and John Healey replaced Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves.

Since it wouldn’t do at all for the attention to be on what people with actual power see as the way forward, Reform UK announced that they would hold a press conference with Nigel Farage and his ‘Shadow Chancellor’ (Lol, no), Robert Jenrick, to share some new economic policies.

The policies turned out to be things we already knew about, and could have predicted anyway from the Trump-lite party, such as –

Drill, baby, drill.

Ban green initiatives.

Cut capital gains tax on crypto earnings.

Amazingly, the pretence that they were unveiling something new, only to spout the usual fossil fuel lobby jabber wasn’t the most embarrassing thing about the non-event. That was the attendance.

And who, we ask, is to blame for this hilariously poor turnout?

Could it be Nigel Farage refusing to come clean on the crypto billionaire handouts?

Perhaps it was news that so many of the party are currently under police investigation for alleged financial wrongdoing.

It could even be people catching onto the fact that Reform’s chances of making it into government are plummeting.

Not according to Farage.

“As for this hall, well, staff incompetence. It’s all well and good advertising to businesses, but on Mondays, people who run businesses tend to be rather busy.

Many of those that are are here, it’s going to have cost them a very great deal of money to have driven up here today to come visit us here in London.”

So, it’s the staff’s fault, travel is expensive, and it was a Monday? Was it not a Monday when he agreed to do it? Did the day of the week somehow magically shift due to the staff?

Not even GBeebies could muster any sympathy.

Ironically, the schadenfreude would have filled the hall ten times over.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Article Pages:1 2