Reform’s almost empty press conference was already a festival of schadenfreude, and then Farage made the worst excuses since Pizza Express

Politics nigel farage Reform UK Robert jenrick

This week, the Government will reveal its plans for the economy, in the first budget since Andy Burnham and John Healey replaced Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves.

Since it wouldn’t do at all for the attention to be on what people with actual power see as the way forward, Reform UK announced that they would hold a press conference with Nigel Farage and his ‘Shadow Chancellor’ (Lol, no), Robert Jenrick, to share some new economic policies.

The policies turned out to be things we already knew about, and could have predicted anyway from the Trump-lite party, such as –

Drill, baby, drill. Ban green initiatives. Cut capital gains tax on crypto earnings.

Amazingly, the pretence that they were unveiling something new, only to spout the usual fossil fuel lobby jabber wasn’t the most embarrassing thing about the non-event. That was the attendance.

I’m not sure I’ve seen a Nigel Farage press conference quite this empty https://t.co/8WhYavnuuB — Sophie Huskisson (@soph_husk) October 26, 2026

Oh dear. Not only is Reform with their dodgy finances crashing in the polls, nobody can be bothered to actually turn up for Jenrick’s budget speech

It’s not the biggest of rooms and it’s not even ℎ full https://t.co/or24qW7lxN — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) October 26, 2026

Lots of empty seats at this Reform press conference Pretty much entire audience (except journalists) has been moved behind the stage and even that stand isn’t full At least one party aide is filling it out https://t.co/2apmeu2DQu — Sam Blewett (@BlewettSam) October 26, 2026

And who, we ask, is to blame for this hilariously poor turnout?

Could it be Nigel Farage refusing to come clean on the crypto billionaire handouts? Perhaps it was news that so many of the party are currently under police investigation for alleged financial wrongdoing. It could even be people catching onto the fact that Reform’s chances of making it into government are plummeting.

Reform UK are being rejected up and down the country 🇬🇧 30 consecutive by-election losses 🗳️ and poll numbers plummeting 📉 https://t.co/DQCrFznkk2 — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) October 23, 2026

Not according to Farage.

Nigel Farage blamed his staff for the empty room. https://t.co/nnHxBEWC7L — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 26, 2026

“As for this hall, well, staff incompetence. It’s all well and good advertising to businesses, but on Mondays, people who run businesses tend to be rather busy. Many of those that are are here, it’s going to have cost them a very great deal of money to have driven up here today to come visit us here in London.”

So, it’s the staff’s fault, travel is expensive, and it was a Monday? Was it not a Monday when he agreed to do it? Did the day of the week somehow magically shift due to the staff?

Not even GBeebies could muster any sympathy.

It seems to have been a struggle to find volunteers to fill the room for Reform UK’s pre-Budget announcement today. Watch now on @GBNEWS. https://t.co/1FOQ9MyZqf — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) October 26, 2026

Ironically, the schadenfreude would have filled the hall ten times over.

1. Thank you to the hundreds of devoted supporters who were there to cheer me on at the press conference today. pic.twitter.com/kLsOpwG9fq — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 26, 2026

2. He’s gone and blamed his staff now… Also, do pensioners work Mondays?

pic.twitter.com/1Xn1UllcCl — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 26, 2026

3. Nigel Farage has lost the room. https://t.co/ySPS0wwN0N — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 26, 2026

4. All that money for lovely sets and flags and high production value but the momentum has gone …. It was the money wot did it Nige. Only yourself to blame … https://t.co/hVtDaaPq7L — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 26, 2026

5. Who hired the staff? https://t.co/BimvqDvcIw — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 26, 2026

6. “I’m letting him hold his next meeting in my shed.” pic.twitter.com/tmwfnoTiWi — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) October 26, 2026

7. Not sure what’s the worse look. Nigel Farage publicly running down his own people. Or Robert Jenrick sycophantically laughing and clapping along as he does it. https://t.co/drKmraOOQ2 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 26, 2026

8. A bad boss always blames his staff. https://t.co/syTrcVTjlM — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) October 26, 2026

9. So when Farage's staff told him it was on Monday he said nothing? Isn't Farage the leader?? All he needs to say is 'Reschedule it as people will be busy on Monday' But he didn't and blames his staff for a half empty hall. Another 'leader' not taking responsibility for being at… https://t.co/nFEyDLU3v6 — Max (@banthebbc) October 26, 2026

10. Looks like Reform have hit the same level of pulling power as Lee Anderson on Naked Attraction 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bnmu9dT204 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 26, 2026

11. Look at all those activists dressed as placards… https://t.co/7gBTm3zeDh — CCHQ Press (@CCHQPress) October 26, 2026

12. More flags than supporters 😂🤣 https://t.co/KAb1UvRagt — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) October 26, 2026

13. Sliding polls, zero by-election wins, empty events. Money can’t buy you love, Nigel. https://t.co/HIDp9mzrB4 — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) October 26, 2026

14. Reform: "We're ready to run the Country" Also Reform: "Our staff are incompetent so put us in charge of literally everything" https://t.co/jKUIw5talF — Alexander Hall (@AEHALL1983) October 26, 2026