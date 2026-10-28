Great news if you like marmalade-stuffed gherkins – 24 funniest reactions to the wildest pre-budget price-cut teasers

Politics budget

As Barrington from Maid Marian and Her Merry Men never actually said – it’s Budget Day, it’s Budget Day, it’s B-B-B-B-B-B-B-B-Budget Day, but if you’re of a certain age, that’s your new earworm. You’re welcome.

Just popped next door to see how John Healy’s getting on with his first budget. Hoping my suggestion to remove all taxes on cat treats finally makes the cut but I’ll take anything other than a complete Kwarteng… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 27, 2026

As ever, there have been teasers ahead of the real thing, including the PM and Chancellor’s plan to introduce ‘everyday fixes’.

🚨 NEW: Andy Burnham has announced five "everyday fixes" ahead of the Budget 1. Carer’s Allowance will be changed so carers no longer lose their entire benefit when they earn over the limit – instead, their support will reduce by £1 for every extra £1 they earn 2. Import tariffs will be removed on more than 100 products, including baked beans, chocolate and gherkins, to save households up to £21 on their food shop a year 3. Tax-free mileage rates for workers using their own cars will be made permanent at 55p per mile for the first 10,000 miles, with the rate for additional miles rising from 25p to 35p 4. Parental pay will be extended to over 150,000 more parents a year, including self-employed fathers and partners 5. Hundreds more Post Office drop boxes will be rolled out to save people queueing at branches — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 26, 2026

Marmalade and gherkins – not Cliff Richard’s next Christmas banger, but two items from the list of 100 items in people’s shopping baskets that will be cheaper.

Healey vows cheaper marmalade and gherkins in pre-Budget package of ‘everyday fixes’ https://t.co/RlVARpto4N — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 26, 2026

Before you get too excited, it’s not exactly the biggest money saver, unless you have very niche pregnancy cravings.

‘Your own figures says that will save the average household 40p a week’ Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was questioned on #BBCBreakfast about plans to remove import taxes on marmalade, gherkins and more than 100 products in a move aimed at giving families "breathing space" with the cost of living https://t.co/QpihbkdO3i — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 27, 2026

Tweeters had some thoughts, many of which were too NSFW to make our cut, but here are our favourites from the rest. Let’s all take a moment to be be grateful for some great British sarcasm.

1. John Healey pledges cheaper marmalade and gherkins in clearest sign yet that he makes some really weird sandwiches pic.twitter.com/oQtkdztE5G — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 27, 2026

2. And then he reduced the price of gherkins so there was no need for a class war after all. pic.twitter.com/KxPEyqmJOp — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) October 27, 2026

3. when those new lower marmalade and gherkins prices hit. https://t.co/mU1T4kfXjh pic.twitter.com/Tlu5T7OQMX — kramerica industries (@hepimp) October 27, 2026

4. “We know many of you find yourselves in a bit of a pickle. So we’re cutting tariffs on gherkins." https://t.co/kRwHLGCl12 pic.twitter.com/mNMAMlA2kl — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) October 27, 2026

5. really glad the government have thought about paddington and pickle rick in this troubling time. https://t.co/ZbxcnNrTVw — katie (@LovejoyActual) October 27, 2026

6. Excellent.

Gherkins on toast for breakfast.

Gherkin casserole for supper.

Gherkins in blankets for Christmas.

The possibilities are endless, thank the Lord for John Healey.

🙃 https://t.co/FxMnO0jdlT — That Flo Woman (@ThatFloWoman) October 27, 2026

7. Are we going to get an app to show us where the cheapest gherkins are? @andyburnham https://t.co/dPXEtXdPWn — Colour Sergeant Bourne (@CSgtBourne) October 27, 2026

9. You might scoff at saving 40p per week but I buy loads of garlic, gherkins and chocolate-coated wafers so I'll be saving a good 47p per week. I'll probably spend it on a star bar every fortnight.

I see no mention of Angel Delight though. https://t.co/Wuj5GwgrIA pic.twitter.com/jEDlRXCTpx — Sartorial Thug 🍸 (@SartorialThug) October 27, 2026

10. Labour Friends of Paddington Bear own the Burnham Govt if tarrifs on marmalade are abolished. — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) October 27, 2026

11. Let them eat cake? That's so French Revolution. Let them eat gherkins. pic.twitter.com/vKcpPcf52x — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) October 27, 2026