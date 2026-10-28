Politics budget

Great news if you like marmalade-stuffed gherkins – 24 funniest reactions to the wildest pre-budget price-cut teasers

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2026

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As Barrington from Maid Marian and Her Merry Men never actually said – it’s Budget Day, it’s Budget Day, it’s B-B-B-B-B-B-B-B-Budget Day, but if you’re of a certain age, that’s your new earworm. You’re welcome.

As ever, there have been teasers ahead of the real thing, including the PM and Chancellor’s plan to introduce ‘everyday fixes’.

Marmalade and gherkins – not Cliff Richard’s next Christmas banger, but two items from the list of 100 items in people’s shopping baskets that will be cheaper.

Before you get too excited, it’s not exactly the biggest money saver, unless you have very niche pregnancy cravings.

Tweeters had some thoughts, many of which were too NSFW to make our cut, but here are our favourites from the rest. Let’s all take a moment to be be grateful for some great British sarcasm.

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