Politics nick robinson nigel farage

Nigel Farage didn’t take kindly to Nick Robinson asking him actual proper questions and launched his toys out of the pram in humiliating fashion

John Plunkett. Updated October 27th, 2026

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Nigel Farage has tended to stay out of the spotlight of late, preferring presumably to spend his time away from Clacton counting that £5m undeclared gift or maybe the £72m in donations to Reform UK.

But he’s back, back, back baby, just in time for the first Budget under new(ish) PM Andy Burnham.

Except it’s fair to say things haven’t exactly gone Farage’s way. First there was the pisspoor attendance for his Westminster get-together on Monday then he was forensically deconstructed by Sally Nugent over on BBC Breakfast.

And things didn’t get any better when he rolled up to Radio 4 where he wasn’t happy that Today presenter Nick Robinson wanted to ask him actual, proper questions.

And a minute or two later there were precisely zero toys left in the Reform UK leader’s pram.

And Robinson wasn’t finished there, either.

And these people put it rather well, we reckon.

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