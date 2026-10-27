Politics nick robinson nigel farage
Nigel Farage didn’t take kindly to Nick Robinson asking him actual proper questions and launched his toys out of the pram in humiliating fashion
Nigel Farage has tended to stay out of the spotlight of late, preferring presumably to spend his time away from Clacton counting that £5m undeclared gift or maybe the £72m in donations to Reform UK.
But he’s back, back, back baby, just in time for the first Budget under new(ish) PM Andy Burnham.
Except it’s fair to say things haven’t exactly gone Farage’s way. First there was the pisspoor attendance for his Westminster get-together on Monday then he was forensically deconstructed by Sally Nugent over on BBC Breakfast.
And things didn’t get any better when he rolled up to Radio 4 where he wasn’t happy that Today presenter Nick Robinson wanted to ask him actual, proper questions.
And a minute or two later there were precisely zero toys left in the Reform UK leader’s pram.
"That is absolute cobblers and you know it."
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is pressed on ‘egregious’ comments made by former party councillors and vetting processes uncovered in a documentary made by ITV. https://t.co/vTLfUYvqmq
— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) October 27, 2026
And Robinson wasn’t finished there, either.
Nigel Farage is asked by @bbcnickrobinson why 80% of Reform UK’s donations are gifts from people who don’t actually live in the UK https://t.co/D01aSnYxcP
— teresa smith (@treesey) October 27, 2026
And these people put it rather well, we reckon.