News daylight savings donald trump
Add Daylight Savings Time to the long list of concepts Donald Trump just learned (and is furious) about
If you filled a dictionary with the things Donald Trump doesn’t understand, you’d have… well, a dictionary.
From the President who just learned how to spell “dumb” and who thinks identifying a giraffe qualifies as an IQ test, we present to you a confused old man complaining about Daylight Savings.
Trump on Daylight Savings Time: They say the clocks automatically change, but you don’t know that, so you wind it back still further. https://t.co/d57OtEI6Vk
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2026
Trump held a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, in support of Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith after Democrats gave a late burst of cash and support to her challenger, Scott Colom.
Hyde-Smith must be thrilled that Trump stayed on message in his support for her.
The clapbacks on Twitter flooded in right on time.