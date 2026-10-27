News daylight savings donald trump

Add Daylight Savings Time to the long list of concepts Donald Trump just learned (and is furious) about

Saul Hutson. Updated October 27th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If you filled a dictionary with the things Donald Trump doesn’t understand, you’d have… well, a dictionary.

From the President who just learned how to spell “dumb” and who thinks identifying a giraffe qualifies as an IQ test, we present to you a confused old man complaining about Daylight Savings.

Trump held a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, in support of Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith after Democrats gave a late burst of cash and support to her challenger, Scott Colom.

Hyde-Smith must be thrilled that Trump stayed on message in his support for her.

The clapbacks on Twitter flooded in right on time.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2