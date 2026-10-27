Add Daylight Savings Time to the long list of concepts Donald Trump just learned (and is furious) about

News daylight savings donald trump

If you filled a dictionary with the things Donald Trump doesn’t understand, you’d have… well, a dictionary.

From the President who just learned how to spell “dumb” and who thinks identifying a giraffe qualifies as an IQ test, we present to you a confused old man complaining about Daylight Savings.

Trump on Daylight Savings Time: They say the clocks automatically change, but you don’t know that, so you wind it back still further. https://t.co/d57OtEI6Vk — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2026

Trump held a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, in support of Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith after Democrats gave a late burst of cash and support to her challenger, Scott Colom.

Hyde-Smith must be thrilled that Trump stayed on message in his support for her.

The clapbacks on Twitter flooded in right on time.

1. The dumbest person in America and the president should be two different people. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) October 27, 2026

2. So Trump is admitting just how dum he is.

No that's not a typo.

That's to make sure Trump's followers who don't know dumb has a "b" understands the post. — The Possum Politic™ (@PossumPolitic) October 27, 2026

3. When's he going to go back to talking about asses and cheesecake? — Steven Frederick Seagull (@StevenSeagullTV) October 27, 2026

4. It really is amazing that in 80 years this idiot never walked straight into an open manhole cover or something https://t.co/0qBFU1EWHX — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 27, 2026

6. Oh definitely…I tried winding mine back 10 years. https://t.co/sbTv6fbhLR — Don (@Secretoriginz) October 27, 2026