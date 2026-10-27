‘Cat versus indoor pool’ made for the most cat-coded outcome in the history of cats and pools
Funny podcaster Violet Benson shared this clip of a cat’s misadventures in a poolhouse back in 2022, and it went wildly viral.
She wrote –
‘This is the most cat thing a cat could’ve done.’
She’s not wrong.
@violetbenson
Wtf
There’s a lot going on there, most of which was picked up by some of the 14 million viewers who took the time to comment.
Never mind the cat – what about the elephant in the room?
Actually, it’s a kitchen in the poolhouse. Obviously.
Source Violet Benson Image Screengrab