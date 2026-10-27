‘Cat versus indoor pool’ made for the most cat-coded outcome in the history of cats and pools

Animals cats

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Funny podcaster Violet Benson shared this clip of a cat’s misadventures in a poolhouse back in 2022, and it went wildly viral.

She wrote –

‘This is the most cat thing a cat could’ve done.’

She’s not wrong.

There’s a lot going on there, most of which was picked up by some of the 14 million viewers who took the time to comment.

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Never mind the cat – what about the elephant in the room?

Actually, it’s a kitchen in the poolhouse. Obviously.

Source Violet Benson Image Screengrab