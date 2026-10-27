People shared the most ridiculous workplace rules they ever had to follow and these 17 are absolute deal breakers
From annoying co-workers to over-bearing bosses, there are plenty of annoying things about office life. But few of them are quite as infuriating as an irritating workplace rule.
Redditor u/MelodicWolverine2045 was curious to hear about the times a company has got drunk on its own power by putting the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s the most ridiculous workplace rule you’ve ever had to follow?’
Reading these top replies isn’t mandatory, but we do recommend it if you fancy a laugh…