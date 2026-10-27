Chefs are sharing the ‘common menu item that is almost always a rip off’ – 22 dishes to avoid like the plague at a restaurant
Going out for dinner is expensive these days, and eye-wateringly so if you go somewhere fancy. So it’s totally fair enough to want to have the best food possible.
If only you could ask a professional cook which meals to avoid when ordering because they’ll be bland, not worth the money or just plain bad.
Well, it turns out you can! Over on the AskReddit page, user DoubleVodkaDietCoke posed this question:
Restaurant chefs of Reddit: What is a common menu item that is almost always a total rip-off or prepared in the laziest way possible?
And those in the know kindly shared their tips…