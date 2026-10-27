News barack obama cheesecake factory donald trump
Donald Trump is so angry about Barack Obama’s ‘Cheesecake Factory’ burn that he is now addressing the former President directly from his press conferences
The popularity contest between Donald Trump and Barack Obama is embarrassingly one-sided.
One is a charismatic leader who served two terms of mostly peace time presidenting. The other is an orange bag of bones stacked up high enough to fill a triple extra large clown suit.
So as both of the presidents head out on the campaign trail for last minute rallies heading into next week’s midterm elections, it’s not surprising that they are getting decidedly different results.
Trump is touring America talking about asses (men, women, it doesn’t really matter). He has gone viral for every wrong reason and it’s hard to imagine his rambling message is leading to any voters changing their minds. He’s been doing it all to sparsely filled gymnasiums.
Obama has picked his spots and shows up to raucous arenas ready to discuss the most pressing issues while sprinkling in some spot-on burns along the way.
He really hit his target with one remark specifically. During stops in Cleveland, OH and Detroit, MI, Obama dropped this gem about Trump’s White House renovations.
OBAMA: He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. It’s gold everywhere. https://t.co/PhnamSY0Qy
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026
Everyone in the Maga universe was irate.
But nobody got angrier about the dig than the man himself. Trump spent over a minute defending his taste and his base and it was incredibly revealing.
Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: "He’s not a smart guy. He’s not smart at all … for you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president" https://t.co/0Aj1n10eIS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026
Twitter had a field day decoding the very obvious hurt feelings put on display.