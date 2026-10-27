Donald Trump is so angry about Barack Obama’s ‘Cheesecake Factory’ burn that he is now addressing the former President directly from his press conferences

News barack obama cheesecake factory donald trump

The popularity contest between Donald Trump and Barack Obama is embarrassingly one-sided.

One is a charismatic leader who served two terms of mostly peace time presidenting. The other is an orange bag of bones stacked up high enough to fill a triple extra large clown suit.

So as both of the presidents head out on the campaign trail for last minute rallies heading into next week’s midterm elections, it’s not surprising that they are getting decidedly different results.

Trump is touring America talking about asses (men, women, it doesn’t really matter). He has gone viral for every wrong reason and it’s hard to imagine his rambling message is leading to any voters changing their minds. He’s been doing it all to sparsely filled gymnasiums.

Obama has picked his spots and shows up to raucous arenas ready to discuss the most pressing issues while sprinkling in some spot-on burns along the way.

He really hit his target with one remark specifically. During stops in Cleveland, OH and Detroit, MI, Obama dropped this gem about Trump’s White House renovations.

OBAMA: He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. It’s gold everywhere. https://t.co/PhnamSY0Qy — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026

Everyone in the Maga universe was irate.

But nobody got angrier about the dig than the man himself. Trump spent over a minute defending his taste and his base and it was incredibly revealing.

Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: "He’s not a smart guy. He’s not smart at all … for you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president" https://t.co/0Aj1n10eIS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026

Twitter had a field day decoding the very obvious hurt feelings put on display.

1. No one knows how to play this asshole like @BarackObama does.

No one. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XHFn622qkM — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 26, 2026

2. Obama may actually be a 4d chessmaster, getting this idiot to spend the last week telling everyone about all the expensive interior decorating he's been doing while gas in $4-5 bucks a gallon. https://t.co/GN4SeTAcvS — HatsforBaTS (@hats_for_bats) October 26, 2026

3. Who could've guessed the joke would've baited Trump into spending the last week of the election talking more about his White House renovations? https://t.co/tHMUEE6Caj — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 27, 2026

4. Does anyone troll the current President better than the former one? 😂🤣 — Terry (@terrybythebay) October 26, 2026

5. Trump saying Obama isn't smart is just pure comedy. — Johnny AGI (@JohnnyAGI) October 26, 2026

6. “He’s not smart at all” Education

• Columbia University: Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in political science (1983).

• Harvard Law School: Juris Doctor (J.D.) magna cum laude (1991).

• Harvard Law Review: First African American president of the journal (1990–1991). Ok bud — Matt Majewski 𝕏 (@themattmajewski) October 26, 2026

7. Whoever operated that camera knew exactly what they were doing. The slow zoom as Trump starts addressing Obama is cinematic comedy. 😆 — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) October 26, 2026