Barack Obama’s cheesecake comment was funny, but his scorched earth takedown of Trump’s reaction was glorious – 23 cheers to the rafters

US barack obama donald trump

The row about Barack Obama criticising Donald Trump’s obsession with adding gold to everything is at five days, and still going strong.

In case you’ve been alone in a cave, or at a Reform UK press conference, here’s what the row is about.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

Maga lost its tiny mind.

99.9% of the U.S. would consider The Cheesecake Factory to be high class dining. Only an elitist like Barack Obama would invoke the Factory— home of delicious cuisine— to ridicule someone. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2026

Obama is paid $500,000 per speech. He hasn’t eaten a dinner that costs less than $250 in recent memory. He has never actually been in a Cheesecake Factory. He says Donald Trump is "not in touch with ordinary people". — Dr. Jimmy Yam (@JimmyJoeYam) October 27, 2026

Trump kept wanging on about it, and even sent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent – a man who has the air of someone who didn’t know the Cheesecake Factory existed until Obama mentioned it – to order food and do a press conference.

.@BarackObama I recommend the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls. https://t.co/ZUb6JGdJru — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 26, 2026

It’s good to know the US Government has its priorities straight.

During a rally for Jon Ossoff in Georgia on Wednesday, Barack Obama described the mad response to his comment.

Everyone NEEDS to spend 5 Minutes listening to this clip tonight of Obama Talking about Trump’s Reaction to his Cheesecake Factory comment. It’s not only hilarious, but so true. Every American needs to watch this. https://t.co/mYlrQwWX6X — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 29, 2026

“The Saddam Hussein thing didn’t bother him, but he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory.” “It’s all crazy, but this is the crazy part: they mobilised a whole government response to that joke.”

Somebody check Trump’s blood pressure or his Truth Social account. The internet basked in the glow from the hilarious and undeniably true roast.

1. Cue another Trump insecurity cycle. https://t.co/0mcozfQiQA — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 29, 2026

2. Would anyone else on the right like to keep this going for another few days or no? https://t.co/EyBtwuv2eP — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 29, 2026

3. Obama has rope-a-doped Trump here, drawing him into a fight that only advantages Dems. And Obama's clearly enjoying it. https://t.co/blZAx0wooE — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) October 29, 2026

5. Pitch perfect response from Obama to this manufactured Cheesecake Factory outrage https://t.co/dnJC4muwvi — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 29, 2026

6. “They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke.” KILL SHOT https://t.co/LSSVZ5bCdk — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 29, 2026

7. Barack Obama is speechless on Scott Bessent's French Dip Cheeseburger over the eggrolls. 🤣🤣🤣 This Cheesecake factory takedown is epic. pic.twitter.com/keUYEFYbRn — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 29, 2026

8. Trump really stepped right in it. Obama with the KO. https://t.co/qumgvFLjJL — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 29, 2026

9. BREAKING: Obama just MOCKED the entire Trump Administration for crashing out over his joke about the Cheesecake Factory. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/IHOLAqGKnO — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) October 29, 2026

10. You have a political death-wish going after Obama I swear. I was never some big Obama guy, but game is game. He's like the final boss. — Johnny AGI (@JohnnyAGI) October 29, 2026

11. Somewhere Trump is Googling the word umbrage and figuring out it has nothing to do with soccer shorts like he thought — Nicolas Rivers (@FunkyImmunology) October 29, 2026