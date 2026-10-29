Barack Obama’s cheesecake comment was funny, but his scorched earth takedown of Trump’s reaction was glorious – 23 cheers to the rafters
The row about Barack Obama criticising Donald Trump’s obsession with adding gold to everything is at five days, and still going strong.
In case you’ve been alone in a cave, or at a Reform UK press conference, here’s what the row is about.
“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026
Maga lost its tiny mind.
99.9% of the U.S. would consider The Cheesecake Factory to be high class dining.
Only an elitist like Barack Obama would invoke the Factory— home of delicious cuisine— to ridicule someone.
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2026
Obama is paid $500,000 per speech.
He hasn’t eaten a dinner that costs less than $250 in recent memory.
He has never actually been in a Cheesecake Factory.
He says Donald Trump is "not in touch with ordinary people".
— Dr. Jimmy Yam (@JimmyJoeYam) October 27, 2026
Trump kept wanging on about it, and even sent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent – a man who has the air of someone who didn’t know the Cheesecake Factory existed until Obama mentioned it – to order food and do a press conference.
.@BarackObama I recommend the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls. https://t.co/ZUb6JGdJru
— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 26, 2026
It’s good to know the US Government has its priorities straight.
During a rally for Jon Ossoff in Georgia on Wednesday, Barack Obama described the mad response to his comment.
Everyone NEEDS to spend 5 Minutes listening to this clip tonight of Obama Talking about Trump’s Reaction to his Cheesecake Factory comment.
It’s not only hilarious, but so true.
Every American needs to watch this. https://t.co/mYlrQwWX6X
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 29, 2026
“The Saddam Hussein thing didn’t bother him, but he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory.”
“It’s all crazy, but this is the crazy part: they mobilised a whole government response to that joke.”
Somebody check Trump’s blood pressure or his Truth Social account. The internet basked in the glow from the hilarious and undeniably true roast.