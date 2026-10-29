US barack obama donald trump

Barack Obama’s cheesecake comment was funny, but his scorched earth takedown of Trump’s reaction was glorious – 23 cheers to the rafters

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2026

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The row about Barack Obama criticising Donald Trump’s obsession with adding gold to everything is at five days, and still going strong.

In case you’ve been alone in a cave, or at a Reform UK press conference, here’s what the row is about.

Maga lost its tiny mind.

Trump kept wanging on about it, and even sent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent – a man who has the air of someone who didn’t know the Cheesecake Factory existed until Obama mentioned it – to order food and do a press conference.

It’s good to know the US Government has its priorities straight.

During a rally for Jon Ossoff in Georgia on Wednesday, Barack Obama described the mad response to his comment.

“The Saddam Hussein thing didn’t bother him, but he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory.”

“It’s all crazy, but this is the crazy part: they mobilised a whole government response to that joke.”

Somebody check Trump’s blood pressure or his Truth Social account. The internet basked in the glow from the hilarious and undeniably true roast.

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