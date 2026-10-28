Jay Rayner’s ultimate takedown of this especially unfortunate scammer was a proper hall of famer

Celebrity jay rayner scammers

We’ve featured no end of scammers on these pages being given precisely the treatment they deserved, but they don’t come much better than this.

It’s a comeback shared by all-round top food foody, restaurant critic and TV presenter Jay Rayner shared a little bit back in the day.

We’re getting the sense – as will you – that Rayner has had enough of dealing with idiot scammers so he gave this last one a particularly inventive both barrels.

How to silence a scammer. Got no response to my sweet and measured reply. Perhaps I went in too hard. pic.twitter.com/Yop5aItqJI — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) October 4, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Chef’s kiss!

❤️ that. I had a persistent one who wanted to send me ‘exciting opportunities’, but they needed some personal info first. Fine, just answer some simple security questions: What is your name?

What is your favourite colour?

What is the air speed velocity of an unladen swallow? — Abby Hipkin (@gliblet) October 4, 2024

Exactly the right response — ElaineGolding (@Elainebks) October 4, 2024

And while we’re here, it would be remiss not to mention his first cookbook which came out back when he was still at the Observer.

This September I mark 25 years as restaurant critic for the Observer, with my first cookbook. In Nights Out At Home I reverse engineer or come up with recipes inspired by my favourite restaurant dishes. And there’s a live tour. Links for both here: https://t.co/5wghWQjJbk pic.twitter.com/zh0Qhtkdgf — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 21, 2024

More power to his elbow.

Source @jayrayner1