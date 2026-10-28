Celebrity jay rayner scammers

Jay Rayner’s ultimate takedown of this especially unfortunate scammer was a proper hall of famer

Poke Staff. Updated October 28th, 2026

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We’ve featured no end of scammers on these pages being given precisely the treatment they deserved, but they don’t come much better than this.

It’s a comeback shared by all-round top food foody, restaurant critic and TV presenter Jay Rayner shared a little bit back in the day.

We’re getting the sense – as will you – that Rayner has had enough of dealing with idiot scammers so he gave this last one a particularly inventive both barrels.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Chef’s kiss!

And while we’re here, it would be remiss not to mention his first cookbook which came out back when he was still at the Observer.

More power to his elbow.

Source @jayrayner1