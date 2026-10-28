Politics affordability donald trump Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump just openly mocked Magas who can’t afford to buy a burger at Mar-a-Lago and his followers simply lapped it up
The President just accidentally leaked how much a cheeseburger costs at his personal playground for the rich and infamous and it’s no wonder Donald Trump thinks affordability is a made up word.
During a midterm campaign stop in Corpus Christi, Texas, the President, who prides himself on being anti-establishment and anti-elite, was meandering off onto one of his signature tangents when he stumbled upon the subject of his Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida.
In what started as a friendly invite to his many supporters quickly turned into a broad-faced taunt.
Trump: You’ll be my guest at Mar a Lago. The problem is that for $5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I’m not even sure you could buy that. That’s not a good place if you’re price conscious https://t.co/vRia14Pg3x
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 27, 2026
Come on down, the President says, just know that you won’t be able to afford even the most basic human needs, like lunch.
Coming off his recent temper tantrum over Barack Obama’s Cheesecake Factory comments, this isn’t exactly the relatable message Trump wants to be sending one week before midterms. Twitter took note.