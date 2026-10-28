Donald Trump just openly mocked Magas who can’t afford to buy a burger at Mar-a-Lago and his followers simply lapped it up

Politics affordability donald trump Mar-a-Lago

The President just accidentally leaked how much a cheeseburger costs at his personal playground for the rich and infamous and it’s no wonder Donald Trump thinks affordability is a made up word.

During a midterm campaign stop in Corpus Christi, Texas, the President, who prides himself on being anti-establishment and anti-elite, was meandering off onto one of his signature tangents when he stumbled upon the subject of his Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida.

In what started as a friendly invite to his many supporters quickly turned into a broad-faced taunt.

Trump: You’ll be my guest at Mar a Lago. The problem is that for $5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert. I’m not even sure you could buy that. That’s not a good place if you’re price conscious https://t.co/vRia14Pg3x — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 27, 2026

Come on down, the President says, just know that you won’t be able to afford even the most basic human needs, like lunch.

Coming off his recent temper tantrum over Barack Obama’s Cheesecake Factory comments, this isn’t exactly the relatable message Trump wants to be sending one week before midterms. Twitter took note.

1. Making fun of the decor at Cheesecake Factory was elitist. Bragging that the crowd wouldn't be able to afford the food at his private club is, what exactly? https://t.co/a4Zy3Zxp0v — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 27, 2026

2. Never in my life did I think I'd see working class Americans get down on their knees in worship of elites. He's calling them broke while he's actively destroying their lives, and they're just taking it, laughing at themselves. What an embarrassment it is to be a Republican. — TJ (@tj0258_) October 27, 2026

3. Ah well at least he didn’t make a joke about the decor of a popular casual dining chain https://t.co/k8EkKsZmbH — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 27, 2026

4. MAGA: "(fake crying) The elitist Obama was making fun of people that eat at the Cheesecake Factory!" Billionaire Trump: "You broke MAGA losers couldn't afford a hamburger at my private club." *MAGA cheer* — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) October 27, 2026

5. How are these ignorant ass people so blind, and dumb! He's sitting there mocking the shit out of all ya'll, and ya'll still believe in his bullshit!! WTF is truly going on? — JustSomeThoughts (@HeadzSports) October 27, 2026

6. How many times do these MAGA need to hear Trump laughing at them because they’re stupid and poor. It’s beyond belief. — Maddiesayswhat? 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Maddiesayswhat1) October 27, 2026

7. And some dude in a trailer park is like: "yeah that's my guy. So relatable." https://t.co/yXaSXY46cT — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) October 27, 2026

8. It’s elitist to make fun of the Cheesecake Factory and cool and populist to own a club for billionaires that your fans could never imagine eating at. https://t.co/hSNZLiV6Ot — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) October 27, 2026

9. So how well is “get fucked poors, my burger is your mortgage” going to work out? Once again, this must be deliberate self destruction. https://t.co/yChnGpFeqE — Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) October 28, 2026