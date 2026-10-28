Somebody asked emergency responders about ‘the most common dangerous decision people make’ – 21 especially dumb life choices to avoid
People who work for the emergency services are not only among the best of us, but also uniquely placed to identify the ways in which the general public can be utterly stupid.
Over on the AskReddit page, user popemudkip had the bright idea of asking them en masse a very sensible question:
‘Emergency responders of Reddit, what’s the most common dangerous decision that people make?’
And people who are professionals at picking up the pieces of our foolish mistakes were only too happy to answer. Read on and take heed of their excellent advice…